Bearcat student-athletes sign NCAA national letters of intent

Ceremony to be held Wednesday at Paso Robles High School

– Paso Robles High School student-athletes Tacey Bivin and Olivia Wright will sign NCAA national letters of intent at a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Gil Asa Gymnasium at Paso Robles High School. All are welcome to attend.

Tacey Bivin will be signing with Cal Poly State University of San Luis Obispo and joining the women’s soccer team under the direction of head coach Alex Crozier. Bivin has played club soccer during her four years at PRHS and recently joined the Bearcat Women’s soccer team.

Olivia Wright will be signing with St. Mary’s College out of Moraga, California, joining

women’s volleyball. Wright has left a mark on the Bearcat women’s volleyball team after

starting on the varsity team for all of her four years at PRHS.

