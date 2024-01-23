Bearcat wrestler places second at California invitational
– Paso Robles High School wrestler Dominic Marquez placed second at the California invitational tournament recently held in Morro Bay. There were 91 schools there. Dominic lost a close match to an athlete from Sant Ynez High School. Dominic was the only bearcat to place at this year‘s tournament.
“Paso Robles hasn’t had a finalist in a really long time and it’s a really great accomplishment for him to make the final,” said Coach Nate Ybarra.
This week the Bearcats will host Righetti High School at 5 p.m. for Junior Varsity 6 p.m. for varsity. This match will determine the league champions. “We hope to see the community there to support the Bearcats wrestle for league championship title,” said Ybarra.