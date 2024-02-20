Bearcat wrestler qualifies for state

– Dominic Marquez is the lone Paso Robles High School Bearcat wrestler to qualify for state this year, according to Paso Robles High School wrestling coach Nate Ybarra.

Marquez placed six at the central section Masters tournament at 126 pounds. He will be competing in the state tournament this Thursday, Friday, Saturday at mechanics bank in Bakersfield.

The state meet currently has 40 top wrestlers in each weight class from the state of California. Marquez is currently in the top 20.

