Local wrestling team finishes 8th at invitational 

Posted: 7:07 am, January 15, 2024 by News Staff

JV wrestlers with coaches Ybarra and Gibson.

Total of 39 teams competed

– Over the weekend, the Paso Robles High School JV wrestling team participated in the Scott Downs Invitational held in Los Gatos. The competition drew nearly five hundred registered wrestlers, with a total of 39 teams taking part.

Aiden Gibson.

Coaches Tyler Gibson and Dave Ybarra accompanied the JV wrestlers, guiding them to an 8th place finish.

Chris Jewett.

The event concluded with medals around the necks of the JV wrestlers. The team left the invitational, “feeling proud and happy with their accomplishments,” said coach Ybarra.

Christian Hernandez.

Coach Ybarra and Ryan Deluz.

Ellis Kopper.

Jose Martinez.

Nathan Fontes.

-Photos and update sent by Coach Nate Ybarra. 

 

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.