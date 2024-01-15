Local wrestling team finishes 8th at invitational

Total of 39 teams competed

– Over the weekend, the Paso Robles High School JV wrestling team participated in the Scott Downs Invitational held in Los Gatos. The competition drew nearly five hundred registered wrestlers, with a total of 39 teams taking part.

Coaches Tyler Gibson and Dave Ybarra accompanied the JV wrestlers, guiding them to an 8th place finish.

The event concluded with medals around the necks of the JV wrestlers. The team left the invitational, “feeling proud and happy with their accomplishments,” said coach Ybarra.

-Photos and update sent by Coach Nate Ybarra.

