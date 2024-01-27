Bearcat wrestling team wins league conference

Bearcats went undefeated in league with a 6-0 record, and a 14-2 dual meet record overall

– On Wednesday this week the Paso Robles High School Boys Varsity Wrestling team won the Mountain League Conference defeating Righetti 45 -32. The Bearcats went undefeated in league with a 6-0 record, and a 14-2 dual meet record overall.

The boys varsity team consists of: Gabriel Martinez, Logan Camack, Octabio Martinez, Luke Ciccarelli, Dominic Marquez, Jaimon Montes, Leo Valencia, Brandon England, Josh Willis, Pedro Coronado, Brock Williams, Alan Melgar, Caleb Konoski, Cruz Lazzaroni-Tomayo, Saul Bautista.

This team is a very young team consisting of two seniors, four juniors, and nine sophomores, according to Coach Nate Ybarra, “We are looking forward to the last half of the season where the Boys travel to North Bakersfield Feb. 10 to compete at the Divsion I CIF wrestling tournament and compete against Bakersfield, Buchanan, Bullard, Central, Clovis, Clovis North, Clovis West, Dinuba, Frontier, Lemoore, Righetti and Selma.”

Share To Social Media