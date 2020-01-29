Bearcats basketball beats Righetti



–The Paso Robles High School boys basketball team beat Righetti 60-51 Tuesday night at Gil Asa Gym.

The Bearcats allowed the Warriors to take a 7-0 lead before battling back and tying the game in the first quarter. Sound fundamentals proved decisive for the Bearcats in the second half.

The Bearcats improve to 9-15 for the season. They are now tied with Righetti with a 1-5 record in the Mountain League.

The Bearcats host Mission Prep Friday night. The Royals are 13-10 for the season, 3-3 in the conference.

