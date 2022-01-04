Bearcats basketball team plays Arroyo Grande tonight

North County high school basketball update

– This week in North County high school basketball, the Paso Robles Bearcats boys team plays Tuesday night at Arroyo Grande. The Bearcats are 1-13. The Eagles are 7-7. That game gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The Atascadero Greyhounds boys basketball team hosts Mission Prep at 6:30 Tuesday evening on the hilltop.

The Greyhounds are 9-4 for the season. The Royals are 7-7. Tip off at 6:30 p.m. at Atascadero High School Gym.

