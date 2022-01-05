North County High School basketball update

Boys team loses to Arroyo Grande 67-25, girls team wins 41-16

– The Paso Robles Bearcats boys basketball team lost Tuesday night at Arroyo Grande 67-25. The Bearcats fall to 1-14. The Eagles improve 8-7.

In girls basketball, Paso Robles beat Arroyo Grande 41-16 Tuesday night. The Bearcats improve to 13-7 for the season.

The Atascadero Greyhounds Boys Basketball Team beat Mission Prep 57-47 Tuesday night on the hilltop. The Greyhounds outscored the Royals 15-7 to take a ten point lead at halftime. They hung on in the second half for the victory. The Greyhounds improve to 10-4 for the season. The Royals fall to 7-8.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related