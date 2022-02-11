Bearcats basketball team loses to St. Joseph

North County sports update

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats boys basketball team lost to St. Joseph 93-23 in Santa Maria Thursday night. The Knights improve to 25-2. The Bearcats finish the regular season at 1-23.

The Paso Robles girls soccer team plays at St. Joseph at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. The Bearcat boys soccer team hosts Santa Maria at 6 p.m. Friday evening at War Memorial Stadium.

Atascadero High School boys basketball team plays Friday evening at Arroyo Grande at 6:30 p.m. The Atascadero girls basketball team plays at Morro Bay at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The Templeton High School girls basketball team plays Friday night at Mission Prep at 6:30 p.m. The Templeton boys basketball team hosts San Luis Obispo at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Templeton boys soccer team plays at Nipomo Friday night at 6 p.m. Templeton girls soccer hosts Nipomo at 6 p.m. Friday night.

Most games are the final games of the regular season. The play-off berths will be announced this weekend.

