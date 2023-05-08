Bearcats beat Templeton Eagles Friday

Bearcats are now 3-19 for the season

– Friday afternoon, the Paso Robles Bearcats Baseball Team beat the Templeton Eagles 13-11 at Vineyard Ballpark in Templeton. The Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to tie the game, but the Bearcats scored twice in the top of the 7th to pick up the win.

The Bearcats are now 3-19 for the season. The Eagles are 7-17. Both teams are 2-11 in Mountain League play.

Those teams play again at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at Paso Robles High School. That will be the final regularly scheduled game for each team.

