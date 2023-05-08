Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 9, 2023
You are here: Home » Sports » Bearcats beat Templeton Eagles Friday
  • Follow Us!

Bearcats beat Templeton Eagles Friday 

Posted: 7:15 am, May 8, 2023 by News Staff

Bearcats Zane Canaday at plate

Bearcats are now 3-19 for the season

– Friday afternoon, the Paso Robles Bearcats Baseball Team beat the Templeton Eagles 13-11 at Vineyard Ballpark in Templeton. The Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to tie the game, but the Bearcats scored twice in the top of the 7th to pick up the win.

The Bearcats are now 3-19 for the season. The Eagles are 7-17. Both teams are 2-11 in Mountain League play.

Those teams play again at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at Paso Robles High School. That will be the final regularly scheduled game for each team.

Templeton Seniors

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Sports, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.