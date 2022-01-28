Bearcats boys basketball team to host Arroyo Grande tonight

Basketball

– The Paso Robles High School boys basketball team will host the Arroyo Grande High School Eagles Friday night at Gil Asa Gym. The Paso Robles girls travel to Arroyo Grande for a game against the Eagles.

The Atascadero High School boys team travels to San Luis Obispo to take on Mission College Prep Friday night. The Atascadero girls are idle this Friday but will play at home against San Luis Obispo High School on Tuesday next week.

The Templeton Eagles boys team visits Nipomo High School Friday night. The Templeton girls team is hosting San Luis Obispo Friday.

All the basketball games begin at 6:30 Friday night.

Soccer

The Paso Robles boys soccer team plays Friday at San Luis Obispo High School. The Paso Robles girls soccer team will host San Luis Obispo at War Memorial Stadium.

The Templeton Eagles boys team plays at St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria Friday night. The Templeton girls soccer team hosts Pioneer Valley High School.

The Atascadero High School boys soccer team plays at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo. The Atascadero girls host Arroyo Grande.

All the soccer games begin at 6 p.m. Friday evening.

