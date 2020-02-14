Paso Robles News|Friday, February 14, 2020
Bearcats boys soccer loses to Madera South 

Posted: 7:10 am, February 14, 2020 by News Staff

The Paso Robles Bearcats boys soccer team lost 4-2 Thursday night to Madera South in the first round of the CIF playoffs. The Bearcats beat Stockdale of Bakersfield in a wild-card game earlier this week. But at War Memorial Stadium Thursday night, the Stallions of Madera South scored first and scored most.

The Bearcats tied the score before half-time 2-2, but Madera South scored twice in the second half to win 4-2. So, they will advance in the play-offs. The Stallions beat Atascadero Tuesday night, 3-0.

The Bearcat boys soccer team ends the season with a record of 11-10 and 3. They were ranked #198 in the State of California.

Comments

