Bearcats boys soccer loses to Madera South

–The Paso Robles Bearcats boys soccer team lost 4-2 Thursday night to Madera South in the first round of the CIF playoffs. The Bearcats beat Stockdale of Bakersfield in a wild-card game earlier this week. But at War Memorial Stadium Thursday night, the Stallions of Madera South scored first and scored most.

The Bearcats tied the score before half-time 2-2, but Madera South scored twice in the second half to win 4-2. So, they will advance in the play-offs. The Stallions beat Atascadero Tuesday night, 3-0.

The Bearcat boys soccer team ends the season with a record of 11-10 and 3. They were ranked #198 in the State of California.

