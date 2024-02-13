Bearcats compete in Division I wrestling championship

Tournament consists of 13 teams and 7 of the teams are in the top 25 in California

– The Paso Robles High School Boys Wrestling team traveled to Bakersfield north to compete at the Division I wrestling championships over the weekend. The tournament consists of 13 teams and 7 of the teams are in the top 25 in California. The Bearcats finished 11 which is an improvement from last year where they finished 13th.

“Given our young team next year we should crack top five, and the following year top three,” said Coach Nate Ybarra, “This is the smallest toughest tournament of the year where we compete against the best in the state. It reminds me of wrestling at the college level, where there are not many schools in the tournament but everyone there are hammers. I like it.”

Logan Camack placed 4th at 115 lbs

Dominic Marquez placed 4th at 128 lbs

Jiamon Montes placed 9th at 140 lbs

Brandon England placed 9th at 146 lbs

Josh Willis placed 9th at 152 lbs

Pedro Coronado placed 9th at 159 lbs

Brock Williams placed 10 at 167 lbs

Next weekend the team travels to Selland Arena in Fresno to compete at the masters tournament which is a qualifier to the state tournament.

