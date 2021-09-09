Paso Robles News|Friday, September 10, 2021
Bearcats Football travels to Fresno on Friday to play Sunnyside 

Posted: 3:21 pm, September 9, 2021 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles High School Football team travels to Fresno for a game Friday night against Sunnyside. The Bearcats (1-2) are coming off a tough loss at home against the Central Section’s top ranked team, Buchanon (48-0.). The Bearcats opened their season with a loss at Lompoc (48-27), then beat Independence of Bakersfield (14-6) in their home opener.

The Sunnyside High School Wildcats (2-0) beat Golden Valley of Merced 30-28, and South Bakersfield 20-13. The Wildcats had a bye last Friday night.

Kick off is at 7 p.m. Friday night Sunnyside High School in Fresno.

