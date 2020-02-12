Bearcats Girls Basketball loses to Arroyo Grande

–The Paso Robles girls basketball team lost to Arroyo Grande 67-37 at Gil Asa Gym Tuesday night. Despite their youth, the Bearcats played well against Arroyo Grande, (17-8, 7-4), but the sharpshooting Eagles took advantage of turnovers and defensive rebounds. The Bearcats finish their regular season with a record of 9-16, 2-10 in conference.

After the game, Senior Becca Stroud said, “Softball starts tomorrow.”

The Bearcat boys team lost at Arroyo Grande 96-35. The Eagles jumped out to a 20-3 first-quarter lead, and did not let up until the fourth quarter. Arroyo Grande led 54-18 at the half and scored another 28 points in the third quarter. Arroyo Grande ends the regular season with a record of 9-1 in conference, 23-5 overall. The Bearcats fall to 2-8 in conference, 10-18 overall. Most members of the Bearcat team will return for next season.

Share this post!

Related