Bearcats girls golf team competes with Atascadero

Bearcats earned a win with a team score of 255

– The Paso Robles High School Girls’ Golf Team competed against Atascadero High School this week. The Bearcats hosted the Greyhounds at The Paso Robles Golf Club on Tuesday and earned a win with a team score of 255 to Atascadero’s 262. Paso High’s Malia Gaviola was the individual medalist with a score of 45.

Other notable Bearcats were Ceci Martinez and Kaci Wagner who both shot a 48. On Thursday the Bearcats traveled to Chalk Mountain Golf Course where both teams shot a 262. Kaci Wagner was the low player for Paso Robles with a 48. Other notable Bearcats were Ceci Martinez with a 49 and Grace Wittstrom shooting a personal best 51.

–Kevin LeClair, PRHS Varsity Golf Coach

