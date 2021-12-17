Bearcats girls soccer defeats Ridgeview of Bakersfield
Bearcats win 2-0 at War Memorial Stadium
–This week in girls varsity soccer, the Paso Robles Bearcats defeated Ridgeview HS (Bakersfield) 2-0 at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles.
Freshman Hannah Bourgault put in the game winner with a header off a corner kick, and sophomore Lulu Ledezma sealed the win with an outside shot goal. Senior goalkeeper Roni Hinson secured the complete game shutout with four saves.
-Steve Pugh, coach, Paso Robles Bearcats Women’s Soccer