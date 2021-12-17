Paso Robles News|Friday, December 17, 2021
Bearcats girls soccer defeats Ridgeview of Bakersfield 

Posted: 5:58 am, December 17, 2021 by News Staff

bearcats sportsBearcats win 2-0 at War Memorial Stadium

–This week in girls varsity soccer, the Paso Robles Bearcats defeated Ridgeview HS (Bakersfield) 2-0 at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles.

Freshman Hannah Bourgault put in the game winner with a header off a corner kick, and sophomore Lulu Ledezma sealed the win with an outside shot goal. Senior goalkeeper Roni Hinson secured the complete game shutout with four saves.

 

-Steve Pugh, coach, Paso Robles Bearcats Women’s Soccer

