Bearcats lose opening football game to Lompoc

Bearcats play their home opening against Independence High School of Bakersfield on Friday

–The Paso Robles Bearcats lost their opening football game in Lompoc Friday night. The Lompoc Braves jumped out to a 26-0 lead in the first half and coasted to victory, 48-27. The Bearcats play their home opener against Independence High School of Bakersfield at War Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. this Friday night.

In other games involving San Luis Obispo County teams:

Mission College Prep beat Brentwood 49-7.

San Luis Obispo slipped past Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria 6-0. Frontier of Bakersfield beat Arroyo Grande 53-12.

Both Templeton and Atascadero were idle last Friday evening. Templeton opens their season this Friday at Coalinga. Atascadero hosts Torres of Madera in their opener Friday.

