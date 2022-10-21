Bearcats play the Nipomo Titans tonight

North County football update

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football team (5-3) plays at home Friday against the Nipomo Titans (0-8). The Bearcats are coming off an upset win at Santa Ynez. They finish the regular season at home against Arroyo Grande, next Friday.

Friday night, the Atascadero Greyhounds (5-3, 4-0) travel to Lompoc to take on Cabrillo (2-6, 0-4.). The Greyhounds are in an excellent position to close out their conference games with two victories. They face Pioneer Valley in their final game next Friday

The Tempelton Eagles (5-3, 2-2) are on the road Friday night. They visit Morro Bay High School (4-4, 2-2). Both teams are 2-2 in the Ocean League. The Eagles wrap up their regular season at San Luis Obispo next Friday.

