Bearcats sports roundup: Golf, water polo

Girls’ golf

–This week in girls’ golf Paso Robles High School competed against SLO High. SLO hosted the Bearcats at Dairy Creek on Monday afternoon. The Tigers earned a win shooting a 221. The Bearcats posted a season low team score of 250 led by Kaci Wagner who shot a personal best 44. On Wednesday afternoon PRHS hosted SLO at The Paso Robles Golf Club. The Tigers posted a winning score of 244. The Bearcats posted a 258 led by Ceci Martinez with a season best 47.

–By Coach Kevin LeClair

Water polo

On Wednesday, the Lady Bearcats faced the Atascadero Greyhounds in a home Mountain League game. The Bearcats took an early lead as Sienna Lowry won the opening sprint. Sienna was able to pass the ball back to the trailing Erika Enriquez. Erika was able to make an outstanding pass back to Sienna as she was driving towards the Atascaderon goal. Sienna was able to score the opening goal of the game. The score remained 1 to 0 Paso Robles at the end of the 1st quarter. In the second quarter Sienna Lowry was able to add two more goals. Leanna Reed added another goal to bring the half time score to 4 to 0 Bearcats. In the 3rd quarter Kaitlyn Hebrard was able to add to her overall save count by blocking a penalty shot keeping the score at 4 to 0. With 14 seconds left in the 3rd quarter Lowry was able to add one more goal to the Bearcat total ending the quarter at 5 to 0 Bearcats. In the 4th quarter Atascadero was able to sneak a shot by Hebrard making the score 5 to 1. The Bearcats answered with a goal at the 6:19 mark with Leanna Reed scoring her second goal of the game.

At the 4:54 mark Atascadero added to their score making the game 6 to 2. Senior Allison Hernandez and Sophomore Tiffani Santoro both added a goal in the closing minutes of the game to bring the score to 8 to 2 Paso Robles. In the game Kaitlyn Hebrard continued her outstanding play in goal. She recorded 22 saves for the game today. This brings the Lady Bearcats overall record to 6 and 3 and 2 and 1 in Mountain League play.

In the JV girls game the Lady Bearcats beat Atascadero 12 to 1. Summer Colegrove and Elle Wangard both scored 5 goals each, Leila Gonzalez and Abigail Williams scored 1 goal each. Ella Tobin had 15 saves.

The Lady Bearcats will travel to Fresno this Friday and Saturday to compete in the Fresno High School Varsity Girls water polo tournament at Hoover High School. Their first game of the tournament will be against Bullard High School with their second game to follow vs San Joaquin Memorial.

Game stats:

Sienna Lowry 4 goals

Leanna Reed 2 goals

Allison Hernandes 1 goal

Tiffani Santoro 1 goal

Kaitlyn Hebrard 22 saves

Coach Duane McRoy

Paso Robles Girls Varsity Water Polo

Boys’ water polo

The Paso Robles boy’s water polo team finished 3-1 at the Sunnyside Tournament this weekend. They finished 4th overall in the Gold division.

–By Coach Collin Moore

