Bearcats sports update: Basketball, golf 

Posted: 6:00 am, May 28, 2021 by News Staff

Boys’ golf

The Paso Robles High School Boys Golf team competed in league finals Thursday at Chalk Mountain Golf Course. The team posted an impressive score of 455 to finish in 4th place. Special congratulations to Kobe and Mark for advancing to CIF Regionals. Kobe finished in 2nd place with a 75 and Mark finished in 13th with an 84. CIF Regionals will be held at Lemoore Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday, June 1.

Girls’ basketball

Thursday Paso girls varsity basketball won against Morro Bay Thursday night 41-36. For league champions, 10 wins, 0 loses.

Reports sent by Paso Robles High School coaches. 

