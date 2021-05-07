Bearcats sports update for soccer, volleyball
Girls’ soccer
Thursday in Bearcat soccer, the Bearcats defeated the San Luis Obispo Tigers 2-0. Senior Jaclyn Bullard Scored the 1st and game-winning goal heading the ball in from a corner kick. Jr. Ravin Wulfing scored the 2nd and final goal.
The Bearcats are currently 4-3-1 in league and overall.
Boys’ volleyball
Results from Tuesday and Wednesday nights of PRHS Men’s Volleyball:
Arroyo Grande @ PRHS – Tues/May-4
11-25
21-25
17-25
PRHS @ Arroyo Grande – Wed/May-5
11-25
14-25
12-25