Bearcats sports update for soccer, volleyball

Girls’ soccer

Thursday in Bearcat soccer, the Bearcats defeated the San Luis Obispo Tigers 2-0. Senior Jaclyn Bullard Scored the 1st and game-winning goal heading the ball in from a corner kick. Jr. Ravin Wulfing scored the 2nd and final goal.

The Bearcats are currently 4-3-1 in league and overall.

The results from the past two nights of PRHS Men’s Volleyball:

Boys’ volleyball

Results from Tuesday and Wednesday nights of PRHS Men’s Volleyball:

Arroyo Grande @ PRHS – Tues/May-4

11-25

21-25

17-25

PRHS @ Arroyo Grande – Wed/May-5

11-25

14-25

12-25

