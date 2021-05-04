Bearcats sports update: Golf, swim, softball

Boys’ golf

The Paso Robles High School Boys’ Golf Team competed against SLO at Dairy Creek Golf Course on Monday. SLO High won 200-237. Mark Boatman led the Bearcats with a 41 and Ethan Miller shot a personal best 47.

Boys’ swim

On Friday, April 30, the Bearcat Swim Team traveled to Nipomo to face off against the Titans. The boys’ swim team was led by Sophomore Justin Haggmark as he won both the 200 Freestyle (1:57.47) and the 500 Freestyle (5:10.11). Other first-place finishes on the day included Tre Eade (Senior) in the 50 Freestyle, Robert Clark (Freshman) in the 200 IM, Reily Lowry (Junior) in the 100 Freestyle, and Nolan Rumph (Senior) in the 100 Breaststroke. The boys’ team also won all three of the relay events. The Boys had a combined total of 32 season-best swims on the day.

Softball

The Bearcats split a doubleheader on Saturday versus the visiting Arroyo Grande Eagles. Paso won the first game 3-2. Hannah Chambers hit a 2 run home run in the 3rd inning to tie the game up at 2-2. Stella Gidcumb came through in the 5th inning with 1 out. She hit a solo home run to straightaway center field and put Paso in front 3-2. Stella was 3 for 3 with a run scored in game 1. Jaiden Ralston and the Bearcat defense kept AG off the board and won game 1 by the score of 3-2. Game 2 on the day saw Paso lose by the score of 8-6. Paso came up short in game 2 in their first mountain league series but took 2 out of 3 from the Eagles. Next up for Paso is a trip on Wednesday to Righetti high school. Game time is scheduled for 4:30.

