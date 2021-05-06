Bearcats sports update: Soccer, golf, basketball

Bearcats tie the Panthers, 1-1 in boys’ soccer

An exciting boys’ high school soccer game played Tuesday night at War Memorial Stadium between undefeated Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria and the Paso Robles Bearcats.

The Bearcats scored early and led most of the game.

The Panthers scored toward the end of the game on a controversial penalty kick. Bearcat coach Omar McPherson says it was a good game, but he didn’t like the call late in the game to give the Panthers an easy goal. “I hate to see a good game decided on a penalty kick.”

The Bearcats improve to 3 wins -2 losses – 2 ties for the season. The Panthers remain undefeated. They have three wins, no losses, and four ties.

Boys golf

On Wednesday the Paso Robles High School boys’ golf team hosted SLO at The Paso Robles Golf Club. The Bearcats shot a season-low team score of 227 to SLO’s 214. Mark Boatman led the Bearcats and was the individual medalist shooting a 39. Ethan Miller and Riley LaChance each shot personal best scores with a 46 and 50.

Girls basketball

On Tuesday, the Paso girls varsity basketball lost to Bakersfield Christian 56-63. The Bearcats’ leading scorer is Xena Stanko with 17pts. followed by Madison Hollbrook with 16pts.

