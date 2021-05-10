Bearcats sports update: Softball, diving, basketball, soccer

Bearcat softball

After 2 late games on Saturday afternoon, the Bearcats swept the season series against the Righetti warriors. Brooklyn Pesenti pitched a complete game to get the first win. She allowed two runs on six hits to earn the victory. Offensively in game one, the Bearcats put up 14 runs off 10 hits and 8BB’s. Stella Gidcumb, Stacey Ruiz, and Marissa Rovenstine all did some damage early as Paso put up five runs in the first inning. Seven different Bearcat hitters had RBIs in game one. Game two started around 6:30 and Hannah Chambers started in the circle. She pitched six innings and led the Bearcats to a nine-five win. Righetti was able to score four runs in the top of the fourth inning to make things interesting and take a four to three lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bearcats responded with five runs of their own to retake the lead for good. Stella Gidcumb had a huge impact on game two going four for four with three runs scored and two RBIs. She started the game with a solo home run in the first inning. Six different Bearcats scored runs in game two and seven batters had at least one RBI. Brooklyn Pesenti came in and earned a save in game two. Next up for Paso is a Wednesday afternoon Mountain League contest vs the visiting San Luis Obispo tigers.

Paso Robles diving

It was a beautiful day for Paso Robles High School to have their first swim/diving competition at the new aquatic pool on the San Luis Obispo High School campus. Sage Adams was diving in her last diving dual meet of her high school career. She placed 1st with an overall lead 50 points higher than her nearness competitor. Her score was 195.85. Ashlynn Bean placed 3rd with her best performance of the year to date. Her scoring was 123.55.

Scores:

Bennett Reed PR 107.40

Justin Dolebal SLO 179.95

Bryce Petersen SLO 128.15

Sage Adams PR 195.85

Shannon Lucero SLO 143.50

Ashlynn Bean PR 123.55

Holyn Sylvester SLO 116.25

Pierson Kromhout SLO 104.00

Girls basketball

Paso Robles girls varsity basketball team won over Santa maria 57-32 on Saturday. The leading scorer for Paso was Janelle Stanko with 16pts. Madison Hollbrook had 14pts and Meadow Ingle added 13pts. Last Thursday, girls’ varsity basketball won over Santa Maria 50-41.

Girls soccer

Last week in Bearcat soccer, the Bearcats defeated the San Luis Obispo Tigers 2-0. Senior Jaclyn Bullard Scored the 1st and game-winning goal heading the ball in from a corner kick. Jr. Ravin Wulfing scored the 2nd and final goal. The Bearcats are currently 4-3-1 in league and overall.

For more scores and sports schedules for Paso Robles High School, visit maxpreps.com/high-schools/paso-robles-bearcats

-Information sent by coaches

