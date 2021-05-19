Bearcats sports update: Softball, golf

Softball

–Bearcat softball completed a three-game sweep against the San Luis Obispo Tigers on Saturday morning. After winning at home Wednesday, Paso traveled to Taylor field in San Luis for a doubleheader. Game one saw the Bearcats score a 12-1 victory. Hannah Chambers got the win giving up one unearned run in the first inning. Offensively the Bearcats continue to be productive. Seven different Paso hitters had RBIs in game one. Additionally, six different batters had at least two hits. Mia Chambers hit a three-run home run in the 2nd inning. She ended game one with a double, home run, and two runs scored. Game two also saw the Bearcats put up another 12 runs in five innings. Brooklyn Pesenti pitched a complete game shutout and earned the win. The Bearcats players were sound defensively all day. Offensively the Bearcats had three different players hit home runs in game two. Hannah Chambers hit her 7th home run of the year and had three RBIs. Freshman Elie Chavez led off the fourth inning with her first Varsity home run, sending it out in left field. The big blast came in the fifth when Stella Gidcumb hit a bases-loaded Grand Slam over the fence to clear the bases. The end result was a 12-0 victory. Next up for Paso is a home game Wednesday vs Atascadero. Game time is 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

The Paso Robles High School Boys’ Golf Team competed against Atascadero Tuesday afternoon at Chalk Mountain Golf Course. The Bearcats posted a 249 to earn a victory and were led by Kobe Miller and Mark Boatman who both shot 44.

