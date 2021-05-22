Bearcats sports update: Swim, basketball, diving

Boys swim

The Paso Robles High School Boys Swim team concluded competition in the Mountain League Championship meet on Thursday. The Bearcats finished fourth in League behind Arroyo Grande, Righetti, and San Luis Obispo. Top performers in the meet included a 6th place finish in the 200 Free and a 2nd place finish in the 500 free by sophomore Justin Haggmark, a 4th place finish in the 50 Free and 5th place finish in the 100 Back by senior Tre Eade, a 6th place finish in the 50 free and 8th place finish in the 100 Free by junior Reily Lowry, an 8th place finish by junior Cody Domingos in the 100 Fly, and a 3rd place finish by senior Nolan Rumph in the 100 Breaststroke.

In the preliminary session, the Boys team had 26 personal best times and followed that up with another 30 best times in the finals session.

Girls basketball

Last Friday, Paso Robles Girls Varsity Basketball beat Pioneer Valley 71-50. The leading scorer for Paso is Hailey Abel with 22 points Madison Holbrook with 20 points and Meadow Ingle 12 points.

Diving

Results for Mountain League from Wednesday, May 19:

Senior Sage Adams from Paso Robles is this year’s Mountain League Diving Champion.

1. Sage Adams 374.00 CIF qualifier Paso

2. Emma Irey 307.85 AG

3. Emma Pasquini 299.45 AG

4. Shannon Lucero 277.70 SLO

5. Micheala Steiger 256.65 AG

6. Ashlynn Bean 256.35 Paso

7. Holyn Sylvester 211.65 SLO

8. Pierson Kromhout 207.70 SLO

9. Alyssa Ellis 203.55 MB

10. Josie Wellington 195.55 NIPO

Paso Robles Boy team Divers were unable to participate in League finals due to illness and injury.

1. Elijah Steiger 353.90 AG

2. Justin Dolezal 349.25 SLO

3. David Ramirez 341.45 AG

4. Jaydon Martinez 332.15 Nipo

5. Enrique Ernstrom 225.30 SLO

6. Bryce Peterson 222.90 SLO

7. Dylan Burke 202.25 MB

Information sent by coaches.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related