Bearcats student-athletes receive senior athletic awards
Bearcats honored for athletic, scholastic excellence
–Paso Robles High School announced their annual senior athletic awards earlier this month. Hannah Chambers was selected the Female Athlete of the Year and John (Tre) Eade was selected Male Athlete of the Year for the Bearcats.
Chambers competed in volleyball, soccer, and softball while at PRHS. She was a First Team All-League selection in Softball and team captain for softball and volleyball teams. In her senior year, she led the CIF Central Section, Division I in home runs with eight, and Runs Batted In (RBI) with 38. In the Mountain League, she finished eighth in batting average with a .425 average. Chambers also received the coveted Lion’s Club Award several times throughout her career at PRHS.
Eade competed in water polo and swimming as a Bearcat. He was Ocean League’s Most Valuable Player (Water Polo) as a junior and All-League as a senior where he averaged better than three goals per game. He was ahead in the race for the most career goals when this year’s shortened season interrupted that endeavor. He was team captain of both Water Polo and Swimming teams. Eade was a three-time CIF qualifier in Swimming. He swam the 50M freestyle, and 100M backstroke at the division finals. He also swam in the 400M freestyle relay and 200M freestyle relay at the CIF finals.
A pair of Bearcats were also recognized for their outstanding achievements in the classroom as well as on the playing field. Abigail (Aby) Springer was selected Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Chase Stratman was selected Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the Bearcats.
Springer competed in water polo and swimming while at PRHS. Her 4.61 Grade Point Average (GPA) places her fifth in a class of 438 seniors at PRHS. She is s four-year member of the water polo and swim teams. She is s a 12-time CIF qualifier in swimming. She is Mountain League Champion in the 100M butterfly and Mountain League Runner-Up in the 100M backstroke and 400 freestyle events. She is a member of the Mountain League Champion and school record-setting 200 Medley Relay team. In the CIF, Division I Finals, she finished 5th in the 100M butterfly, 6th in the 100M backstroke, and was also a member of the 5th place 400M Medley Relay and 6th place 200M Relay teams. Earlier this year Aby signed a NCAA National Letter of Intent to swim at Redlands University where she will complete for the Bulldogs.
Stratman competed in Soccer and Baseball while at PRHS. His 4.05 GPA ranks him 47th in a class of 438 seniors. In his senior season on the baseball team, Stratman played in 24 games where he led the Bearcats in hitting with a .449 batting average, which also placed him 3rd in CIF Central Section, Division II. Earlier this year, Stratman signed a NCAA National Letter of Intent to play baseball at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana where he will join the Tigers.
The following awards were also presented:
Phil Nixon Award
- Nolan Rumph
R.G. Dick Hamilton Scholarship, $350 Hamilton Scholarship
- Isabella Druding
Senior Athletic Excellence Awards
- Isabella Druding
- Sophia Mullinix
- Kristal Roman
- Kendall Moffitt
- Jaiden Anguiano
- Hallie Abel
- Hailey McEntire
- Santiago Morfin
- Sierra Berezay
- Sage Adams
- Madison Holbrook
- Janiel Finnegan Stanko
- Jenny Armstrong
- Ethan Wright
- Frank Mabian
- Gavin Hamamoto
- Jacob Lambeth
- Robert Wittwer
- Angel Gomez
- Wes Bennett
- Ethan Arebalo
- Cole Eberhard
- Omar McPherson
- Payton Ramos
- Devin Perez
- Jakob Wright
- Chase Stratman
- Jonah Dewhurst
Pride of the Bearcat Award
- Vanessa Espinoza
- Mya Castelli
- Rebekah Premenko
- Katalina Vargas
- Madison Holbrook
- Tyler Seidel
- Carlotta Abascal
- Jalen Cullors
- Bobby Conover
- Marlon Bonilla
- Brandon Barrios
- Juan Cuarao
Community Bearcat of the Year
- 805 Broadcasters & Voice of Paso
Three-Sport Athletes
- Jaiden Anguiano
- Mya Castelli
- Brandon Barrios
- Isabella Druding
- Sophia Mulinex
Vanessa Espinoza
Scholar-Athlete Award (3.75 Weighted Academic GPA or greater)
- Cole Eberhard
- Zoey Mayo
- Carlotta Abascal
- Abigail Springer
- Kristal Roman
- Angel Gomez
- Mya Castelli
- Ashley Robles
- Madeline Loff
- Jason Scruggs
- Madison Holbrook
- Connell Crawford
- David Lopez
- Hailey McEntire
- Raul Rendon
- Brendon Mendoza
- Jaiden Anguiano
- Jonah Dewhurst
- Rebekah Premenko
- Sophia Mullinix
- Taylor Bivin
- Chase Stratman
- Madeleine Romero
- Kendall Moffitt
- Chloe Heilman Smith
- Haven Holmes
- Edgar Palafox
- Jaclyn DiMatteo
- Anessa Palomino
- Cindy Jaimes
- Tyler Seidel
- Quinton Pressley
- Sierra Berezay
- Mariah Wetherholt
- Alejandra Gutierrerz-Equivel
- Jebediah Baker
- Sofia Willoughby
- Ethan Wright
- Maya Kinder
- Vanessa Espinoza
- Hannah Chambers
- Janiel Finnegan Stanko
- Jillian Root