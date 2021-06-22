Bearcats student-athletes receive senior athletic awards

Bearcats honored for athletic, scholastic excellence

–Paso Robles High School announced their annual senior athletic awards earlier this month. Hannah Chambers was selected the Female Athlete of the Year and John (Tre) Eade was selected Male Athlete of the Year for the Bearcats.

Chambers competed in volleyball, soccer, and softball while at PRHS. She was a First Team All-League selection in Softball and team captain for softball and volleyball teams. In her senior year, she led the CIF Central Section, Division I in home runs with eight, and Runs Batted In (RBI) with 38. In the Mountain League, she finished eighth in batting average with a .425 average. Chambers also received the coveted Lion’s Club Award several times throughout her career at PRHS.

Eade competed in water polo and swimming as a Bearcat. He was Ocean League’s Most Valuable Player (Water Polo) as a junior and All-League as a senior where he averaged better than three goals per game. He was ahead in the race for the most career goals when this year’s shortened season interrupted that endeavor. He was team captain of both Water Polo and Swimming teams. Eade was a three-time CIF qualifier in Swimming. He swam the 50M freestyle, and 100M backstroke at the division finals. He also swam in the 400M freestyle relay and 200M freestyle relay at the CIF finals.

A pair of Bearcats were also recognized for their outstanding achievements in the classroom as well as on the playing field. Abigail (Aby) Springer was selected Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Chase Stratman was selected Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the Bearcats.

Springer competed in water polo and swimming while at PRHS. Her 4.61 Grade Point Average (GPA) places her fifth in a class of 438 seniors at PRHS. She is s four-year member of the water polo and swim teams. She is s a 12-time CIF qualifier in swimming. She is Mountain League Champion in the 100M butterfly and Mountain League Runner-Up in the 100M backstroke and 400 freestyle events. She is a member of the Mountain League Champion and school record-setting 200 Medley Relay team. In the CIF, Division I Finals, she finished 5th in the 100M butterfly, 6th in the 100M backstroke, and was also a member of the 5th place 400M Medley Relay and 6th place 200M Relay teams. Earlier this year Aby signed a NCAA National Letter of Intent to swim at Redlands University where she will complete for the Bulldogs.

Stratman competed in Soccer and Baseball while at PRHS. His 4.05 GPA ranks him 47th in a class of 438 seniors. In his senior season on the baseball team, Stratman played in 24 games where he led the Bearcats in hitting with a .449 batting average, which also placed him 3rd in CIF Central Section, Division II. Earlier this year, Stratman signed a NCAA National Letter of Intent to play baseball at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana where he will join the Tigers.

The following awards were also presented:

Phil Nixon Award

Nolan Rumph

R.G. Dick Hamilton Scholarship, $350 Hamilton Scholarship

Isabella Druding

Senior Athletic Excellence Awards

Isabella Druding

Sophia Mullinix

Kristal Roman

Kendall Moffitt

Jaiden Anguiano

Hallie Abel

Hailey McEntire

Santiago Morfin

Sierra Berezay

Sage Adams

Madison Holbrook

Janiel Finnegan Stanko

Jenny Armstrong

Ethan Wright

Frank Mabian

Gavin Hamamoto

Jacob Lambeth

Robert Wittwer

Angel Gomez

Wes Bennett

Ethan Arebalo

Cole Eberhard

Omar McPherson

Payton Ramos

Devin Perez

Jakob Wright

Chase Stratman

Jonah Dewhurst

Pride of the Bearcat Award

Vanessa Espinoza

Mya Castelli

Rebekah Premenko

Katalina Vargas

Madison Holbrook

Tyler Seidel

Carlotta Abascal

Jalen Cullors

Bobby Conover

Marlon Bonilla Brandon Barrios

Juan Cuarao

Community Bearcat of the Year 805 Broadcasters & Voice of Paso

Three-Sport Athletes Jaiden Anguiano

Mya Castelli

Brandon Barrios Isabella Druding

Sophia Mulinex

Vanessa Espinoza

Scholar-Athlete Award (3.75 Weighted Academic GPA or greater) Cole Eberhard

Zoey Mayo

Carlotta Abascal

Abigail Springer

Kristal Roman

Angel Gomez

Mya Castelli

Ashley Robles

Madeline Loff

Jason Scruggs

Madison Holbrook

Connell Crawford

David Lopez

Hailey McEntire

Raul Rendon

Brendon Mendoza

Jaiden Anguiano

Jonah Dewhurst

Rebekah Premenko

Sophia Mullinix

Taylor Bivin

Chase Stratman

Madeleine Romero

Kendall Moffitt

Chloe Heilman Smith

Haven Holmes

Edgar Palafox

Jaclyn DiMatteo

Anessa Palomino

Cindy Jaimes

Tyler Seidel

Quinton Pressley

Sierra Berezay

Mariah Wetherholt

Alejandra Gutierrerz-Equivel

Jebediah Baker

Sofia Willoughby

Ethan Wright

Maya Kinder

Vanessa Espinoza

Hannah Chambers

Janiel Finnegan Stanko

Jillian Root

Advertisement

Share this post!

email