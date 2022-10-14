Bearcats travel south to take on Santa Ynez Pirates

North County football preview

– The Paso Robles Bearcats Football team (4-3) travel south to play the Santa Ynez Pirates (5-2) Friday night. The Bearcats have lost two in a row, and they’re looking to rebound against the Pirates. They were defeated by Mission Prep 28-7, and St. Joseph 38-10 after winning four consecutive games.

Santa Ynez has lost to only two teams this season, Mission Prep, 32-27, and St. Joseph, 42-7. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday night at Santa Ynez.

After losing their first three games, the Atascadero Greyhounds (4-3) have won four in a row, including a big upset over San Luis Obispo (6-2). The Greyhounds will host Morro Bay (4-3) Friday night in their final home game of the regular season. The Pirates are coming off a disappointing overtime loss to San Luis Obispo 40-34 (OT.) The Greyhounds coming off their fourth come-from-behind win over Templeton in overtime. It’s Senior’s Night at Atascadero. All the graduating seniors will be honored.

The Tempelton Eagles (5-2) play their final home game of the regular season Friday night at Mike Erb Field. They’re hosting Pioneer Valley (2-5). It’s Senior’s Night at Templeton, so all the seniors and their families will be introduced. Coach Don Crow says, “Pioneer Valley runs the ball well. They don’t throw the ball a lot. The game will be won in the trenches.”

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related