Bearcats wrestling team beats Atascadero

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats Boys Varsity Wrestling Team beat Atascadero High School on Wednesday night 51-30. The Junior Varsity team beat Atascadero 51-15.

Currently both the JV and Varsity teams are 4-0 in league, according to Coach Nate Ybarra.

Share To Social Media