Bearcats wrestling team wins CIF Division 2

Team will now be taking 11 student-athletes to Central Section Championships

– Over the weekend, the Paso Robles High School wrestling team won CIF Division 2, beating Hanford High School by over 20 points. Paso Robles had three champions, two-second placers, and will now be taking a total of 11 student-athletes to the Central Section Championships this weekend in Bakersfield.

“We are looking to hopefully take seven to state this year,” said coach Nate Ybarra, “and we are really excited about the post-season.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement