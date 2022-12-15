Best cabernet, Bordeaux-style, and red wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2022

– Cabernet sauvignon wines are big, bold, tannic wines that pair perfectly with holiday meals centered around meats like prime rib, roast beef, pork tenderloin, lamb, and venison. Lucky for us, Paso Robles is producing some outstanding cabernets and Bordeaux-style blends.

Here is a selection of Paso Robles wines we recommend for your upcoming holiday meals. We received so many tasty wines that we created separate lists for recommendations. See more recommendations on zinfandels, pinot noirs, Rhone-style reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines below this list.

Top local red wine recommendations

Aron Hill 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon — $64

This wine was 100% dry-farmed in the Willow Creek AVA. Only 220 cases were produced. It has aromas of black cherry with rich, dark fruit flavors on the palate. Natural acidity adds length and structure, while notes of bing cherry and black pepper emerge on the finish.

Austin Hope 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon — $56

This cabernet displays a beautiful ruby hue with enticing aromas of fresh black cherry, burnt sugar, and a slight smokiness. On the palate, flavors evolve with vanilla foam, ripe dark fruit, roasted coffee, and nuances of spice. This full-bodied wine is rounded out with smooth supple tannins that are brightened with a touch of acidity to balance this crowd-pleasing cabernet.

Bianchi 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon — $73

A bouquet of aromas includes purple florals like violets and lavender and wild blackberries with background notes of pine trees. The flavors are intense and complex, with hints of dried blueberries, black figs, candied cherries, green peppercorn, and dark chocolate with a long, lingering finish reminiscent of tobacco and white pepper. This wine was one of our favorites.

Broken Earth Winery 2018 CV Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon — $80

Beginning with the nose of blackcurrants, and pine needles, along with underlying oak spices this exceptional wine paints a picture of international appeal. This cohesion of integrated flavors easily translates to a mouthfeel full of blueberry sensations and silky tannins. It was awarded 92 points by Wine Enthusiast.

Cypher 2017 Slayer — $55

Slayer is a bold blend of five varietals that come together with blackberry and plum on a backbone of spice and tannin and trailing to a long finish of violet, black pepper, and sage. Slayer is a serious foodie wine that will stand up to bold dishes.

Derby Wine Estates 2017 Laura’s Cabernet Sauvignon — $34

A medium-bodied wine with aromas of blackberry jam, blueberries, and bay leaves. Flavors of Ceylon cinnamon and dark fruits are supported by dusty tannins. It’s a great choice for the holidays.

Derby Wine Estates 2016 Implico — $36

Aromas of graphite, dried sage and dark fruit precede an earthy flavor of raspberry and clove with a structured tannic finish.

Donati 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon — $58

This Estrella District cab has black cherry and blackberry aromas making for an approachable nose. Wild mint and fudge flavors make the palate pop beyond the black cherry fruit aspect.

Four Lanterns 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon — $67

The delightful cabernet has deep rich dark fruit and cassis on the nose and palate with a long luxurious finish. It will age well but can be enjoyed now. It was one of our favorites.

Halter Ranch 2019 Ancestor — $85

This vintage showcases aromas of red currant and dark chocolate along with subtle hints of cinnamon and clove. The entry is soft and rich with layered flavors of blueberry, blackberry, and dark cherry. The midpalate is thick and mouth coating with balanced acid. The finish is framed by integrated tannins and delicate flavors of caramel and truffle.

Kula Vineyards 2019 Ken’s Cab — $40

This small-batch cabernet is crafted from hand-harvested 100% estate cabernet sauvignon grapes. It is fermented and aged for 20 months in 20% new french oak barrels to bring out its complex layers. Hints of blueberry and raspberry can be found among its bold fruity notes. This rich wine pairs well with meats, roasted vegetables, and even chocolate. Perfect for the holidays. Only 125 cases were produced.

Le Vigne Winery 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon — $51

The perfume of saddle leather and dark chocolate greets the nose with scents of cinnamon, cherry, pepper and black plum. Jammy black currant and blackberry delight the palate, spotlighting silky smooth tannins, cola, and cocoa.

Locatelli Vineyards and Winery 2109 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon — $33

Estate-grown, this wine displays black currant and bright cherry upfront with well-integrated tannins, hints of clove, with luxurious blueberry and pomegranate on the finish.

Loma Seca Vineyards 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon — $52

With just a hint of French oak on the nose, this wine opens with dark fruit, cassis, blackberries, and blueberries. It is medium-bodied and has a good acid balance. It finishes with lingering fruit on the back of the tongue. Only 48 cases were produced.

LXV 2020 The Secret — $68

A lucious blend of 68% cabernet sauvignon, 14% petit verdot, and 18% cabernet franc. “Floral tones of violets gently waft from the glass, wrapping around the fruit and adding a layer of elegance,” winemaker Jeff Strekas says. It has aromas and flavors of cassis and pomegranate with a slightly spicy, savory herbaceous note that really drives the wine forward. The finish is pleasingly tannic with a slight bite and chew to the wine that adds length to the finish.”

LXV 2020 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon — $90

This wine offers ripe fruit with aromas of red cherries, blackberries, and dried figs. The fruit is backed by dry spices and herbs like thyme, oregano, and rosemary. It’s a dry wine with medium acidity and medium tannins that stick to your cheeks. It’s well-balanced.

Midnight Cellars 2018 Zenith Estate Cuvee — $83

This wine has a rich, almost black color reminiscent of the midnight sky on a moonless night. The aromatics explode with plum, blueberry, black cherry, and leather with the minerality of calcareous limestone shining through. A mouthfeel of chocolate, dried herbs, chalk, and ripe fruit are complimented by firm acidity. The finish lingers with a perky balance of tannins.

Mitchella 2018 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon – $45

An estate cabernet sauvignon with a deep violet color, and notes of blackberry and currant that finishes with aromas of thyme. The plush fruit and earthy spice are supported by well-balanced and rich tannins followed by a short dry finish.

My Favorite Neighbor 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon — $50

This vintage features rich ripe cherries and plum. Blackberry with hints of fig and notes of tobacco on the palate with a touch of minerality on the finish. It is an exceptional wine.

Opolo 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon — $49

This wine opens with aromas of black cherry, blackberry foam, and smoke. A deep, sleek texture reveals black fruit flavors with hints of black olive, toasted marshmallow, caramel cream, and roast coffee. Notes of toasted nuttiness and slight tar join lush tannins on a full, juicy finish. It is a great value in this category.

Robert Hall 2018 Cavern Select Cabernet Sauvignon — $60

A truly classic California cabernet sauvignon with lush overripe to dried black and blue fruits dominating the mid-palate, an array of savory herbaceous aromatics with a whisper of green olive, and dusty sandalwood enveloping the velvety tannins.

Sea Shell Cellars 2020 Low Tide Cabernet Sauvignon — $40

This exceptional red wine boasts a richness much darker than previous vintages. Its deep, solid hue delivers a nose of concentrated aromas of raspberry and black cherry with a hint of vanilla. A palate of broadly structured tannins is softened with toasty oak, baker’s chocolate, and more vanilla.

Sea Shell Cellars 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon — $42

This 100% cabernet sauvignon is hand selected and full of juicy raspberries, blueberries, vanilla, and just a hint of black pepper. The rich nose is layered with baking spices, plush dark plums, and dried herbs. It has the classic notes of blackcurrants, tobacco, cedar pencil, and sappy herbs. A racy acidity covers the tongue with textured tannins to keep the mouth watering.

Stilson Cellars 2019 Chrome — $44

This delicious 100% cabernet sauvignon reserve greets the nose with black cherry compote, grilled plum, toasted fennel seed, and fresh tobacco. Soft yet complex, the palate is layered with elements of briar patch, pomegranate balsamic, and sun-dried tomato. The finish is a seamless nuance of steeped black tea, shaved cedar and crushed violet. This wine was one of our favorites.

Summerwood 2019 Sentio — $60

Summerwood’s flagship Bordeaux blend is sourced from grapes on the west side of Paso Robles. The nose offers plums and black cherries with hints of cassis. The mouth is rich with black cherries and pomegranate with notes of black pepper and dark chocolate. The firm tannins lead to a long and lingering finish.

Victor Hugo 2019 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon — $30

This bold wine has intense aromas of red plum, black cherry, and dark chocolate with wisps of cinnamon complimented by a background of subtle oak. Rich flavors with layers of large, soft tannins interlocking with complex oak tannins for a long, elegant finish.

Victor Hugo Estate Opulence 2018 — $34

This intense, complex multi-varietal blend includes hints of black cherries, dark chocolate, and violet intertwined with toasty oak. The flavors are deep and rich with assertive tannins and a piquant acidity that ensures excellent aging potential. This wine will enhance elegant meat selections such as filet mignon and prime rib as well as exotic game.

Vina Robles 2019 Mountain Road Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon — $66

This special wine has aromas of cassis, blue and purple berries, and licorice with hints of violets and amaretto. It’s a full-bodied wine with chewy tannins and a long, rich finish.

Publisher’s note: For the ninth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. There were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

