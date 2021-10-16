Best moving companies in Paso Robles

Moving companies in Paso Robles and North County

–Are you searching for moving companies in Paso Robles or North County? Well, whether you are moving to Paso Robles or away from Paso Robles, we at the Paso Robles Daily News have you covered with this list of the best moving companies in Paso Robles that we recommend.

Paso Robles moving companies

Central Coast Moving Co

–Central Coast Moving Co., founded by Austin Yarborough, is a moving, storage and logistics company based in Paso Robles. The company offers both residential and commercial moving services for both short distance and long-distance moves. For more information or to get an estimate, visit their website, centralcoastmoving.com, or call (805) 441-4429.

North County moving truck rentals

If you are looking for moving truck rentals in Paso Robles or near Paso Robles, check out the following options:

Penske Truck rentals – Paso Robles: Located at 1705 Riverside Ave in Paso Robles. For more information call (80 434-3392 or visit their website at pensketruckrental.com/locations/us/california/paso_robles/576525/

Penske Truck rentals – Atascadero: Located at 9300 El Camino Real in Atascadero. For more information call (805) 461-3844 or visit pensketruckrental.com/locations/us/california/atascadero/576521/

U-Haul – SuperStorage Paso Robles: SuperStorage in Paso Robles is a storage facility and a neighborhood dealer of U-Haul truck rentals. They also provide trailers and moving supplies. They are located at 820 28th St. in Paso Robles. For more information visit ineedsuperstorage.com.

U-Haul – Local LockIt: Local Lockit Paso Robles is a storage facility and a neighborhood dealer of U-Haul truck rentals. They also provide trailer rentals, U-Box containers, and moving supplies.

Moving companies in San Luis Obispo

Cal Safe Movers: Cal Safe Movers is a full-service moving company based in San Luis Obispo that provides comprehensive residential and long-distance moving and storage services. They offer moving services for specialty items such as safes and spas. They are located at 785 High St. in San Luis Obispo. For more information call (805) 235-7947 visit their website at calsafemovers.com.

Meathead Movers: Founded in San Luis Obispo by two high school brothers in 1997, Meathead Movers is perhaps one of the best-known moving companies serving San Luis Obispo County. Meathead Movers employs student-athlete movers to do the heavy lifting. They are located at 3600 S Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo. For more information visit their website at meatheadmovers.com or call (805) 544-6328.

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends the best moving companies in Paso Robles and surrounding areas that our writers and editors recommend. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

