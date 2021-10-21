Best places for lunch in Paso Robles

Lunch spots in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best lunch spots in Paso Robles? Well whether you are a local or a visitor, we have compiled this list of our favorite lunch spots in Paso Robles for your convenience:

Pappy MacGregors

Pappy MacGregors is an Irish-themed gastropub that is popular with locals. It features “farm-to-table comfort food,” seasonal craft cocktails, local beers, local wines, and the location is also is home to Eleven Twenty Two Speakeasy & Lounge. They are located at 1122 Pine Street in Paso Robles. For more information or to place an order, visit their website at pappymcgregors.com or call (805) 238-7070.

Odyssey World Café

Odyssey World Café is known for its fresh-baked bread, homemade soups, sandwiches, wraps, and unique and worldly homemade cuisine. The owners invite you to, “take your palate on a world tour.” It is located at 1214 Pine Street in Paso Robles. Online ordering is available. For more information or to place an order, visit their website at odysseyworldcafe.com or call (805) 237-7516.

Thomas Hill Organics

Thomas Hill Organics is an upscale, farm-to-table restaurant serving creative, organic cuisine, often sourced locally, and highlighting unique wines from the Central Coast. Click here to view a lunch menu. It is located at 1313 Pine Street in Paso Robles. For more information or to make a reservation, visit their website at thomashillorganics.com or call (805) 226-5888.

Red Scooter

Red Scooter deli is a local favorite for lunch in Paso Robles. It offers an array of hot and cold sandwiches and wraps, as well as lunch boxes, breakfast fare, smoothies, coffee drinks, and desserts. Red Scooter offers free delivery in Paso Robles. It is located at 1102 Pine Street in Paso Robles. For more information or to place an order, visit their website at redscooterdeli.com or call (805) 237-1780.

The Catch Seafood Bar and Grill

The Catch offers fresh seafood in Paso Robles. Guests can watch Chef Chico Mora work his culinary magic and even get to sample some of the delicious food while sitting at the bar. It is located at 2048 Vine Street in Paso Robles. To view menus or to make a reservation, visit the website at catchseafoodbarandgrill.com or call (805) 239-3332.

Paso Pizza Kitchen

Paso Pizza Kitchen is a popular Paso Robles pizza shop and Italian eatery that offers great options for lunch. The owners have two locations in Paso Robles, one at 625 12th Street Paso Robles, and another at 1467 Creston Road Paso Robles. They offer online ordering. To view their menus and place an order, visit them online at pasopizzakitchen.com or call (805) 227-0777 (12th Street) or (805) 369-2696 (Creston Road).

Marv’s Original Pizza Co.

Alfredo. Hours are Tuesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Closed Monday. Located at 729 12th St. Marv’s Pizza is a great place to get pizza downtown. It also serve delicious, reasonably-priced large servings of Italian fare such as spaghetti and meatballs and fettuccineAlfredo. Hours are Tuesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Closed Monday. Located at 729 12th St. Vivant Fine Cheese If you are in need of a quick and tasty lunch or want to gather provisions for a picnic, consider Vivant Fine Cheese, a local favorite for cheese platters and seasonal paninis. It is located at 821 Pine Street, Suite B Paso Robles. For more information visit their website at vivantfinecheese.com or call (805) 226-5530.

BL Brasserie

BL Brasserie offers traditional “brasserie-style fare” with a casual yet elegant setting, utilizing local ingredients and offering both local and French wines. The restaurant is closed Mondays. It is located at 1202 Pine Street in Paso Robles. To view their menus or make a reservation, visit their website at bistrolaurent.com or call (805) 226-8191.

Habaneros

Habaneros serves up traditional Mexican fare using locally sourced and market-fresh ingredients. The restaurant features a dining room, an outdoor patio, and an open kitchen. It is located at 555 12th Street in Paso Robles. For more information or to view the menu, visit habanerospr.wixsite.com or call (805) 237-7675.

Órale Taqueria

Órale Taqueria is a Mexican restaurant located in downtown Paso Robles. Established in 2016. Husband and wife duo, Joel and Kristin, they offer a wide variety of authentic and fresh Mexican food. They are located at 834 11th St. in Paso Robles. Online ordering is available. For more information, to view their menus, or to place an order, visit their website at oraletaqueria.com or call (805) 369-2333.

Touch of Paso

Touch of Paso serves breakfast and lunch favorites in a homey-feeling environment in Paso Robles. “This house made into a restaurant makes you feel like your eating at your grandma’s home,” said one Trip Advisor user. It is located at 1414 Pine Street in Paso Robles. Online ordering is available. For more information or to place an order, visit the website at touchofpaso.com or call (805) 238-4140.

China Gourmet

Enjoy authentic cuisine and excellent service at this Paso Robles establishment where the motto is, “Once a customer, always a friend.” “Best Chinese on the central coast,” writes Google reviewer Michael Strader “Have tried others only to be left disappointed. China Gourmet never fails. Great food to say the least. Nice environment and friendly staff.” Open seven days a week: Sun. – Thur: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri. & Sat: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Located at 153 Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles, CA 93446. Call (805) 238-9229 or visit thechinagourmet.net.

Street Side Ale House

Street Side Ale House is a popular Central Coast restaurant with two locations, one in Atascadero and one in Paso Robles. The proprietors’ motto is, “good food, good beer, and good friends!” Their Paso Robles restaurant is located at 843 12th St. Online ordering is available. For more information or to place an order, visit their website at streetsidealehouse.com or call (805) 257-1515.

Paso Market Walk

The Paso Market Walk is a newer, mixed-use development located at 1803 Spring Street in Paso Robles. It offers a number of eateries:

Third Degree Grill – Bistro-inspired comfort food

Momotaro Ramen – Japanese soul food

Finca – Mexican and regionally-inspired Californian food

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends the best lunch in Paso Robles and surrounding areas that our writers and editors recommend. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement