Best rosé wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2021 

–Rosé wines have come a long way since it was synonymous with white zinfandel. I remember rosé as a holiday tradition at family get-togethers when I was young. Today’s Paso Robles’ rosés are sophisticated and delicious. They come in a wide spectrum of pink hues, from light to dark, and are pressed from a growing number of varieties of wine grapes. These rose wines present a fresh taste of Paso Robles wines at reasonable prices.

Paso Robles rosé wines pair well with lighter fare, appetizers like prosciutto-wrapped melon, smoked salmon, and deviled eggs. They will also go well with baked ham, pork tenderloin, and white meat of a roasted turkey. For all the holiday chefs out there, consider enjoying rosé wines yourself as you prepare holiday meals. Remember to serve them chilled. Enjoy!

Top local rosé wine recommendations

Circle B Vineyard and Cellars 2020 Grenache Rosé – $20

A pale pink wine from estate fruit has aromas of rose petals, watermelon, Jolly Rancher and papaya. Tropical flavors meld into melon mid-palate and a smooth acid finish.

Dubost 2019 Rosé – $10

This delightful pink is 100% grenache noir from the Starr Ranch vineyard. It was fermented in stainless steel tanks and aged nine months on oak. It has a rich salmon color with a perfect balance of minerality and fruit. At this price, get all you can.

Heart of the Matter 2020 Rosé of Dolcetto – $62

This small-production wine packs a big punch. It delivers rich flavors and aromas of strawberry and cherry cordial with a crisp, acidic finish. Its deep flavors come from whole cluster press, stainless steel fermentation and six months in neutral barrels.

Paris Valley Road Estate Winery 2019 Malbec Rosé – $27

Malbec seems an unlikely candidate for a rosé, but for real color and character, Malbec it is. This rosé is crisp and dry with lovely guava, blossoms, and notes of kiwi aromas. Just a hint of tannin structure, pineapple, and an elegant finish rounds out the mouth and it never loses its light, refreshing nature.

Penniman Springs Vineyard 2020 Rosé of Petit Sirah – $20

With bright aromas and flavors of strawberries and raspberries leading to a velvety, creamy finish of berries and spice, this wine was barrel-aged for eight months in neutral oak. It pairs wonderfully with olives, hard cheeses, pizza, and turkey. Only 71 cases were produced.

Seven Angels 2020 Retirement Rosé – $22

This wine boasts a beautiful hue of ripe apricot with stone fruit and pleasant soft honeysuckle aromas. It has bright flavors reminiscent of an orange push-up and a creaminess on the mid-palate that is balanced by a slight pithiness with a long and dry finish.

Twin Coyote Winery 2019 Tempranillo Rose ‘Bashful’ – $24

This savory, spicy rosé from Twin Coyote’s 2019 tempranillo grapes is refreshing, dry and crisp. It offers berry notes with strawberries, raspberries, and cranberry sauce, and will pair well with goat cheese, salmon, and Asian food.

Vista Del Rey 2019 Dry Zinfandel Rosé – $25

A wonderful rosé offering from local zinfandel fanatic and winemaker Dave King. It’s has a pink hue, bright flavors of strawberry, orange, and spice, and a crisp finish. Highly recommended.

Publisher’s note: For the eighth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. After tasting and tasting and tasting, there were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

