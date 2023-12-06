Best rosé wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2023

– Rosé wines have come a long way since it was synonymous with white zinfandel. I remember rosé as a holiday tradition at family get-togethers when I was young. Today’s Paso Robles’ rosés are sophisticated and delicious. They come in a wide spectrum of pink hues, from light to dark, and are pressed from a growing number of varieties of wine grapes. These rose wines present a fresh taste of Paso Robles wines at reasonable prices.

Paso Robles rosé wines pair well with lighter fare and appetizers like prosciutto-wrapped melon, smoked salmon, and deviled eggs. They will also go well with baked ham, pork tenderloin, and white meat of a roasted turkey. For all the holiday chefs out there, consider enjoying rosé wines yourself as you prepare holiday meals. Remember to serve them chilled. Enjoy!

Top local rosé wine recommendations

915 Lincoln 2021 Syrah Rose – $40

A cherry bomb with a strong tannin structure that finishes with laced notes of white pepper.

Aron Hill 2021 Primrose – $32

This is estate-grown 100% primitivo rosé is a juicy delight. It offers aromas and flavors of watermelon and strawberries, with perfect acidity to balance the flavors.

BeckersChild Winery 2022 Malbec Rose – $32

This 100%% malbec pink wine has bright tart apple with textured acids of white peach and melon.

Dracaena Wines 2022 Cordyline Rose – $26

This wine has a luxurious pale salmon color. Pouring this wine reveals aromas of white floral, fresh picked strawberry, and bing cherry. The palate experiences peach, watermelon, and picked red cherries. It has a lively acidity and light body.

Dubost 2022 Rose – $25

This medium pink grenache is brilliantly clear. The wine has aromas and flavors of strawberry, guava, spiced red apple, lemon, cherry candy, and slight earthiness. A tight pallet with sharp acid and mild tannins make for a lingering finish.

Eberle – Cotes-Du-Robles Rose – $30

This Rhone-style blend has fresh aromas of lychee, papaya, pink grapefruit, passionfruit, and dragon fruit. The bright acidity of this wine with the lingering fruit finish makes a nice pairing with fresh fruit sorbet, smoked salmon with briny capers, charcuterie, and soft-aged cheeses. It is one of our favorites.

Halter Ranch 2022 Effervescent Rosé – $50

Aromas of watermelon, strawberry, and citrus fill the glass. This grenache-based rosé is peppered with bubbles, followed by a smooth mid palate with flavors of pear, white peach, and raspberry. The finish is balanced and clean with a touch of acidity.

Kaleidos 2022 Grenache Rose – $38

This light and fruity rose has pressed plum and dusty rock aromas on the somewhat sanguine nose. There’s an earthy tone to the palate, where rocky soil flavors predominate over the hints of cherry.

Le Vigne 2022 Rose of Sangiovese – $24

Scents of fresh strawberry introduce notes of ripe watermelon with a crisp finish reminiscent of a ruby red grapefruit.

Paris Valley Road 2021 Malbec Rosé – $29

This wine has a fragrant bouquet of irises and vanilla. Strawberries, raspberries, and peaches at the front palate are followed by nuanced baking spice and sage notes. It’s a porch, patio, balcony, or backyard deck wine to enjoy on a cool spring afternoon.

Peachy Canyon 2022 Rosé – $32

This blended Rhone-style rosé wine has a beautiful coral hue. Aromas of candied watermelon and wild strawberries give way to flavors of guava and ruby red grapefruit, and a long creamy finish.

Penman Springs Vineyard 2021 Syrah Rosé – $20

Bright aromas and flavors of bright strawberries are followed by a touch of citrus. The creamy finish offers hints of fresh berries. Pairs well with seafood, cheeses, and hummus with flatbread.

Red Door Ranch Favorite Daughter – $32

This counoise rosé offers lots of fruit aromas and flavors. It has medium acidity with a juicy freshness and touch of minerality.

Sea Shell Cellars 2022 Grenache Rosé – $28

This wine has aromas on the nose of wet stone, stone fruits, lemon, and jasmine flavors. It also has flavors of strawberry ice cream with lemon zest and pith. The texture is soft and creamy with a bright acidic structure throughout.

Seven Angel Cellars 2021 Retirement Rose – $26

The hue is reminiscent of a ripe peach. The nose is expressive with notes of peach, citrus, and herbs. Full bodied and generous with a lovely tautness and a touch of minerality. This wine is a great value.

Steinbeck 2022 Rosetta – $40

Expressive and complex aromas with blood orange zest, mandarin, ripe melon, and orange ice-cream. This grenache-syrah rosé has a rich and full palate of flavors distinctly similar to the aromas, this barrel fermented rose has lush texture extending into a long finish.

Stephen Ross 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir – $28

This wine has brilliant clarity and a very pale salmon color. The aromatics are delicate and reminiscent of strawberries with light floral notes of honeysuckle. It is an easy drinking, light-bodied wine with fine acidity and a refreshing aftertaste. It was one of our favorites.

Tobin James 2021 Paradise Rosé – $22

This tempranillo rosé is a dry wine that is bright and refreshing. It has a pale watermelon pink color and is medium bodied. It has a dry finish with gentle hints of fruit strawberry and peach. Pairs well with fish, charcuterie, and holiday salads. Also try it with feta, mascarpone, young cheddar, colby jack, and gouda cheese. It’s a great value.

Victor Hugo 2022 Les Mis Estate Rose – $20

Enticing aromas of tart cherry and rose petal predominate with some subtle hints of lavender in the background. This Bordeaux grape blend has a rich, supple mid-palate followed by a clean, crisp finish. It pairs well with crab, shrimp, salmon, soup, and appetizers.

Vista Del Rey 2020 ‘Playa del Zin Rosé – $25

A wonderful dry rosé offering from local zinfandel fanatic and winemaker Dave King. It has a light pink hue, bright flavors of strawberry, orange, and spice, and a crisp finish.

Publisher’s note: For the 10th year in a row we thought it would be fun to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 150 entries. Fortunately, there were many solid, well-made Paso Robles wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

