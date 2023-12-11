Best Spanish-style wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2023

Spanish-style wines in Paso Robles are growing in popularity. It seems that every year more wineries are releasing albarinos, tempranillos and even garnacha wines.

We received several Spanish-style white and red wines for holiday wine reviews. They will pair well with tapas, appetizers and most holiday meals. We have included some of the best below:

Spanish-style white wines

Barr Estate 2022 Albarino – $22

Aroma of zesty, forward fruit with notes of peach, floral, and a touch of white grapefruit. The firmness in the mouth and dry finish make it a great pair for baked goat cheese, chicken salad, or grilled fish.

Cuatro Dias 2021 Albarino – $35

This wine has rich stone fruit flavors, a hint of salinity, and zippy acidity. It pairs well with fish, hard cheese, and salad.

End of the Day Wines 2022 Albarino – $28

Aromas of citrus and lemon zest. Savor the crisp palate of Asian pear, and subtle pineapple. The minerality and salinity creates a refreshing and well-balanced profile. Pair with cranberry apple quinoa salad.

Stephen Ross 2022 Albarino – $32

This delightful white wine has a brilliant pale straw color. This is a ripe, energetic, voluminous wine. Forward aromatics of nectarine, lychee, yellow peach, and wet stone. Full body, ripe flavors, refreshing acidity, and long fruit driven finish. It was one of our favorites.

Spanish-style red wines

Crush Vineyard 2020 Temptation Estate Tempranillo – $58

This wine starts off with notes of tart cherry, dried fig and sage, the wine moves into savory aromatics of worn leather, and dusty gravel with hints of allspice. The palate begins full and bright with ripe red fruits that lead into a mid palate of vibrant acidity and gentle, yet strong tannins, before a long finish.

Sea Shell Cellars 2021 Surf Balboa – $37

This rich red wine is a blend of Tempranillo and syrah. It gives notes of dark black and blue fruits, plums, blueberries, meaty, savory, and brooding underneath on the nose. It also has notes of dried fruit leather, hints of vanilla, cacao and sarsaparilla on the palate, big chewy rustic tempranillo tannin and mouthfeel, with large grained tannins. It’s medium bodied with a long, drying finish. Pairs well with game, lamb, and smoked meats.

End of the Day Wines 2021 Tempranillo – $32

Aromas of dark fruits and herbaceous characteristics. Indulge in the palate of blackberry, with subtle vanilla, and sweet tobacco. Pair with smoked meats.

Timshel 2018 Tinto Red – $26

This wine is a Portugal inspired blend of syrah and tempranillo. It has complex notes of white pepper and leather cocoa.

See more Paso Robles wine recommendations

Publisher’s note: For the 10th year in a row we thought it would be fun to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 150 entries. Fortunately, there were many solid, well-made Paso Robles wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

