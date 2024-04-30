Best summer camps for kids in Paso Robles for summer 2024

North County summer camps



– Summer camps are a great way for kids to learn new skills, make friends, and have fun during the summer months. Here is a list of some of the best summer camps available for kids in Paso Robles this summer:

Bob Cantu’s Basketball Camp

This camp is perfect for kids who love basketball and want to improve their skills. The camp is run by Bob Cantu, a former University of Southern California basketball coach, and is open to boys and girls ages 7-17. The camp offers multiple sessions, running from June 17 through July 11. For more information, visit cantucamps.com or call (805) 610-4919.

Camp Natoma

This week-long overnight summer camp is located in the hills outside of Paso Robles and is open to students leaving first grade through leaving ninth grade. Campers gain self-confidence, become positive team players, expand their imagination, and develop a love for the outdoors. There are seven sessions available from June 24 to August 11. For more information, visit campnatoma.org or call (805) 773-5126.

College for Kids Summer at Cuesta College

This camp is perfect for kids who want to learn new skills and explore their interests. The camp offers a wide range of classes in subjects such as science, art, and technology. For students entering the 5th through 9th grades in Fall 2024. Featuring three 2-week sessions starting June 10. For more information, visit cuesta.edu/communityprograms/youth-programs/collegeforkids or call (805) 546-3132.

Futures Sports Camp

This camp is perfect for kids who love sports and want to improve their skills. The camp offers a wide range of sports such as basketball, soccer, and volleyball. The camp is open to grades 5-8th and runs from July 15-18 at Templeton High School. Offered by the Central Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes. For more information, visit centralcoastfca.org/futures-camp or call (805) 462-8555.

Camp Ocean Pines

This overnight summer camp for youth includes activities like sea kayaking, target sports, arts and crafts, animals and nature, and performance arts. Located at 1473 Randall Drive in Cambria. For more information go to campoceanpines.org/dates-rates or email summercamp@campoceanpines.org.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center offers continuous sessions of creative programs that allow students to find their voices, connect and express themselves through the opportunity to try many art forms. Classes are inclusive, open to all students who wish to apply, and best of all, free. Students can now take up to two free classes. Visit (pryaf.org/enrollment) for information, class schedule and to create a parent portal. The next session, Session 3, will begin Monday, June 17, and runs through Friday, Aug. 2.

City of Paso Robles Recreation

The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Department offers a variety of lessons and camps for children in the summer months. An interactive summer activity guide featuring summer classes and camps for children and teens offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services is available now at prcity.com/recreation. To view the swim lesson flyer and other aquatic activities planned for Centennial and Municipal pools this summer, visit prcity.com/aquatics. Online registration for all summer swim lessons are available at prcity.com/recreationonline.

Art Camps with Keshet Lavoux

Registration is now open for summer camp in Atascadero for children aged 6 and up. The camp is organized by teaching artist Keshet Lavoux. The camp has multiple sessions, with each week featuring a different theme and activities, including “Barbie,” “Swifties,” Oh La La Paris,” “Squishmallow Mania,” and more. For more information and to register, email keshet@keshetlavoux.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/keshetlavoux.

Templeton Recreation Department – Creative Skills Soccer Camp

Children will have a wide variety of fun and innovative soccer games to play, learning advanced street skills from international expert coaches, making friends from the local area, and taking home lasting memories. To register or for more information about each camp, visit https://challengersports.com/external-events/templeton-rec-creative-skills-camp/.

