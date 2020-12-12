Best white wines in Paso Robles for the 2020 holidays

–With the holiday season upon us, we invited our local wineries to help us with their top wine recommendations. We were impressed with their submissions! When you celebrate this season and plan your Christmas dinner, consider pouring some of our tasty local wines.

White wines are wonderful options for holiday evenings, meals, and even gifts. Luckily there is no shortage of fantastic white wines in Paso Robles. We received so many delicious white wines that we created a separate list for recommended sparkling wines and rosé wines, which will be published shortly. Here are the local white wines we recommend to you.

Top local white wine recommendations

Ancient Peaks 2018 Pearl Chardonnay – $32

This wonderful holiday choice is loaded with vibrant pineapple aromas accented by notes of honey, caramel, and browned butter. It pairs well with creamy pasta, grilled chicken, and roasted salmon.

Autry Cellars 2019 Chardonnay – $36

An Edna Valley white wine with a light golden color, flavors of melon, pear, peach, and pineapple. It pairs well with poultry and seafood.

Broken Earth Winery 2018 Verdelho – $24

This delightful white wine offers aromas of bright citrus and mineral notes with acidity adding structure. This Portuguese variety pairs nicely with herb-roasted chicken or your holiday turkey with all the fixings.

Cass 2018 Rockin’ One Blanc – $22.40

A white wine blended from mourvedre, grenache, and syrah with a touch of petite sirah. It gives tastes of plum and berries with a hint of clove. Pairs well with seafood, chicken, or stir-fry.

Castoro Cellars 2019 Pinot Grigio – $25

A medium straw hued white wine with aromas of wet stone, apple, and honeysuckle. It offers flavors of crisp apple and melon on the palate with a perfect acidic finish. It was grown on Castoro’s organically certified estate vineyards.

Felten Cellars 2018 Chardonnay – $28

This chardonnay exhibits balanced tropical notes of pineapple lime and red apple, enhanced by flavors of buttered toast. It is medium-bodied, intense citrus with a crisp finish. Enjoy now at a holiday celebration or cellar for a few years.

Justin Vineyards 2019 Viognier – $25

It delivers a rich texture, aromas of ripe stone fruit, citrus, tropical fruit, and slight floral perfume. A delicious traditional northern Rhône white variety grown right here in Paso Robles. It was whole-cluster pressed and barrel fermented in neutral French oak.

McPrice Myers 2019 Beautiful Earth White – $30

A tasty white Rhone-style blend comprised of Grenache Blanc and Clairette Blanche grapes grown on the Westside of Paso Robles from Paper Street Vineyard. It offers flavors and aromas of apple butter, macadamia, pear, and a hint of lemongrass.

Monochrome 2018 Wall of Sound – $45

A delightful blend of 68-percent roussanne and 32-percent viognier, barrel fermented with no malolactic fermentation, leaving it crisp and fresh on the palate. It earned 93 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Pear Valley 2018 Albarino – $25

A pale straw hued wine with aromas of peaches and honey. It offers flavors of stone fruit with citrus notes and pleasant acidity. A perfect way to start your holiday appetizers.

Sea Shell Cellars 2019 Viognier – $25

This wine is a menagerie of enticing aromas and flavors. It bursts out of the glass with notes of succulent white peaches, orange blossom, and star jasmine. On the palate, more restrained nuances of citrus fruit and Asian pears emerge. A perfect wine to sip while wrapping your holiday packages.

Seven Angels Cellars 2017 Grenache Blanc – $22

This wine offers aromas and flavors of soft butter, Asian pear, and green apples with a juicy finish. It pairs well with creamy cheeses like brie and chicken or fish.

Victor Hugo 2019 Estate Viognier – $24

This viognier offers aromas of honeysuckle and ripe apricots intertwined with hints of almond blossom. The rich, silky flavors from the new seasoned Hungarian Oak Barrels give it a rich finish. It is ready to drink now, this viognier is delicious and approachable. It’s a good wine to pair with appetizers, cheeses, and a holiday meal.

Look for more wine recommendations coming soon

• Best local sparkling wines for the holidays

• Best local rosé wines for the holidays

• Best local white wines for the holidays

• Best local pinot noir wines for the holidays

• Best local zinfandel wines for the holidays

• Best local cabernet sauvignon and Bordeaux-style wines for the holidays

• Best local Rhone-style red wines for the holidays

• Best local dessert wines for the holidays

Publisher’s note: For the seventh year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. After tasting and tasting and tasting, there were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We are creating several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

Share this post!

email

Related