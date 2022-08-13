Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

Best wineries to eat at in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.

Check out our list below:

Allegretto Vineyards and Wine

Allegretto Vineyards and Wine’s tasting room is located on the Eastside of Paso Robles inside the Allegretto Vineyard Resort. They have Cello Restaurant and Bar adjacent, which offers an “upscale yet casual atmosphere.” Reservations are recommended for wine tasting. Tasting room is open daily from 11 to 6. Restaurant is open for breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., and dinner from 5-9 p.m. Cello Bar is open Sun – Thur: 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Fri – Sat: 8:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.allegrettowines.com

Opolo

Opolo is a fun, upbeat and casual wine tasting spot perfect for relaxation. Their red wines are delicious and rich, and their sparkling wine is a well-known favorite. They offer lunch items such as pizzas, as well as salads and of course the ever-popular cheese plate and cured meats. Try their famous cevapi sausage served with pita bread, kajmak, chopped onions, lettuce & tomato. Available on the patio daily 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. For more information, visit opolo.com

Rava Winery

Rava Winery in Paso Robles offers food on-site prepared by Chef Gregg Wangard of KelleCo Project Catering. Menu items served Friday through Sunday include things like mac n’ cheese, coconut shrimp, and oysters. Located at 6785 Creston Road in Paso Robles, Rava Winery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 805) 238-7282, ravawines.com

Cass Vineyard and Winery

Cass Vineyard and Winery has an on-site cafe with offerings such as antipasti, soups, salads, sandwiches, and sweets. We love the house-made local lavender lemonade. Reservations for groups of 6 or more and strongly recommend that these reservations are made at least one week in advance. To make a reservation please contact tastingroom@casswines.com or call (805) 239-1730. ext 102. For more information, visit www.casswines.com

Aaron Hill

At the AronHill Bistro enjoy fresh dishes made from seasonal and local ingredients, all paired with stunning hilltop views and of course, Aaron Hill wines. The philosophy of the AronHill Bistro mirrors their approach to winemaking, which is to “deliver full, authentic flavors by relying on the best ingredients, and by not overcomplicating what nature has provided.” Enjoy greens, sandwiches, and sharing platters. Serving lunch daily 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information visit them online at aronhillvineyards.com.

San Antonio Winery

The Riboli Family has been in the wine-making business for an astonishing 100 years, and today the family tradition of winemaking is stronger than ever. Three generations of the Riboli family currently oversee San Antonio Winery, one of the most highly-awarded wineries in California. Their Paso Robles location offers tasting flights of their estate varietals, and their on-site restaurant offers freshly made pastas, pizza, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. For more information visit their website at sanantoniowinery.com/locations/paso-robles/

Barton Family Wines/Grey Wolf

The Barton + Grey Wolf Tasting Room offers tastings from both Barton Family Wines and Grey Wolf, as well as samplings of their distilled spirits, Grain+Vine Craft Distillery. Their tasting room is open daily, and the spirits tasting is available Monday through Thursday or by appointment. Their on-site restaurant, Barton’s Kitchen Window, is open daily. For more information, visit their website: bartonfamilywines.com/wine/grey-wolf

Calcareous

Taste award-winning wines while taking in breathtaking 180-degree views at the Calcareous Vineyard property in Paso Robles. With glass walls, the tasting room serves as a “fitting showcase for both the lush wines and the beautiful setting.” Wine tasting is offered from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily and lunch is served 10:30 – 4:30 on weekends. Reservations required. For more information visit their website at calcareous.com.

Justin Winery

Justin Winery is a popular choice for wine tasting and they have a restaurant at both their winery location and their downtown Paso Robles tasting room. Their estate vineyard is located at 11680 Chimney Rock Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at (805) 591-3224. Enjoy Justin wines in their downtown tasting room, accompanied by the chef’s featured small bites menus (available Thursday – Sunday 12 – 5 p.m.), or their signature wine and chocolate pairing which is available daily. The downtown tasting room is located at 811 12th St., and is open Sunday – Thursday 12 – 6 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information visit their website at https://www.justinwine.com

Niner Wine Estates

A view of the famous “Heart Hill,” delicious wines and a full kitchen? You’ll get all this at Niner Wine Estates in Paso Robles, just off of highway 46 west. Rated one of the “Best Winery Restaurants in America” by Food and Wine Magazine in 2017. They cook all of their food using locally sourced ingredients. Their restaurant is open daily by appointment. For more information, visit ninerwine.com

What are your favorite wineries with food in Paso Robles? Let us know and it could get added to this list. Add your recommendations in the comments below and email your recommendations to Skye@accesspublishing.com.

Editor’s note: The Best of Paso Robles is a special section of the Paso Robles Daily News. This article recommends the best wineries with food in Paso Robles that our writers and editors recommend. If you would like to suggest a local business for consideration on the Best of Paso Robles series, click here to contact the Paso Robles Daily News, or call Access Publishing at (805) 226-9890.

Advertisement