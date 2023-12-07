Best zinfandel wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2023

–A list of the best Paso Robles wines for the holidays would not be complete without a section on zinfandel. It’s known as the Paso Robles heritage grape varietal. Great zinfandel and Italian-style wines from Paso Robles are typically full-bodied, fruity with aromas of berries, sometimes jammy, and usually of moderate to high alcohol content. They pair well with roasted turkey, lamb, red meats, and anything Italian you might be making for the holidays.

Top local zinfandel and Italian-style wine recommendations

915 Lincoln 2020 Reserve Zinfandel – $45

This wine is a bold Paso Robles zin. Dark fruit tones, Plumb, dark cherry. Well balanced.

Ancient Peaks 2021 Quarry Sangiovese – $45

This zin presents nuanced aromas of black cherry, plum, thyme, and sarsaparilla spice. Sleek herbal textures unfold with flavors of rich red fruits and energetic acidity. Notes of coffee, earthy tobacco, and nutmeg emerge on a supple, rounded finish.

Aron Hill 2021 Estate Primitivo — $52

This estate wine from the Willow Creek AVA is 100% primitivo, a very close Italian cousin of zinfandel. This wine is distinguished by its graceful exuberance on the palate. Filled with dark fruit aromas that translate to blackberry, black cherry, mocha and cola on the palate. Medium-weight tannins and balanced acidity foster a long, round finish.

Cuatro Dias 2020 Zinfandel – $55

On the nose there are aromas of hibiscus, raspberries, and wet limestone. Violet, black tea, chocolate, and nutmeg on the palate. Pairs well with any Italian dish.

Ecluse 2021 Zinfandel – $52

This wine begins with a purple hue. The bouquet of vanilla, blackberry, and strawberry jam is followed by a hint of sweet tobacco and red licorice. These flavors shine on the palate with notes of dried cranberries and baking spice that lead to an incredibly balanced finish with notes of toasted marshmallow and rich fruit flavors.

Hard Working Wines 2022 Pound for Pound Zinfandel – $25

Notes of Hibiscus flower, dragonfruit, mulberry, blood orange, cinnamon stick, sandalwood. Incredible freshness, palate leads with juicy, fresh fruits. Finish is lively, energetic, and expressive.

Harmony Cellars 2020 Grandpa Barlogio Zinfandel – $33

This wine boasts concentrated flavors of raspberry, boysenberry, and cranberry. Subtle notes of white pepper complement the berry fruit while soft, velvety tannins lead to a lengthy, rich finish. Pairs well with barbecued meats, lasagna, or pizza.

Kula Vineyards 2020 Zinfandel – $39

Beautiful dark purple color and fruit-forward aroma. The raspberry, cherry, and black pepper flavors spread in your mouth.

Opolo 2021 Mountain Zinfandel – $32

This wine opens with warm aromas of raspberry, black cherry, dried herb, and sandalwood. A juicy, brambly palate delivers sumptuous flavors of cherry, boysenberry, blueberry, and dark chocolate with a touch of earthy complexity. Lively acidity and peppery spice linger on a bright, energetic finish. It’s an iconic jammy Paso Robles zinfandel.

Peachy Canyon 2019 D Block Zinfandel – $65

D block is a special project where 18 different clones of zinfandel are planted in a random block format, replicating UC Davis’s heritage block of zinfandel. Extremely balanced, with light grainy tannins, nice length, and a full body. Spicy nose of bay leaves, rose petals, white pepper, coriander, and anise opens up to a mouth full of raspberry brambles and strawberry-rhubarb pie.

Peachy Canyon 2020 Mustard Creek – $47

This is a classic blend of zinfandel and petite sirah. The wine has a dark garnet hue and smells of cooked berries and cracked pepper. Lush flavors of chocolate covered cherries and boysenberries coat your tongue and lead to a long, rich finish.

Peachy Canyon 2020 Old Schoolhouse – $48

This 100% Templeton Gap AVA zinfandel offers notes of bright cherry and sweet caramel give way to flavors of juicy ripe berries, cloves, and anise. Medium firm in structure, this wine has a long and balanced finish.

Sculpterra 2021 Primitivo – $42

This has peppery bouquets, with a new oak toast and a myriad of cola berry flavors. It shows off BBQ-smokey char as well as vanilla and chocolate accents. The finish lingers with marshmallow and graham cracker flavors, ending not too tannic or tart, just smooth and supple throughout the mid-palate and finish.

Seven Angels Cellars 2019 Zinfandel – $40

A full-bodied zin with a ton of fruit on the nose. In addition, it has hints of spice like pepper and anise, with light plum flavors. It’s a delicious sipping wine all alone. It was one of our favorites.

Sextant 2021 Wheelhouse Zinfandel – $24

This wine has intense strawberry, raspberry, and cranberry fruit. Fragrant violets waft on the approach as cinnamon, vanilla, and sage notes weave nuanced layers across the entire palate. This vintage expresses vibrant acidity and pliable tannins with a robust texture and sumptuous finish.

Sextant 2021 Holystone Zinfandel – $36

This zinfandel is best described as rich and intense. Limber tannins and soothing acidity meet a berry heavy sweetness with hints of hickory, sage and thyme. This is the perfect wine to sip while playing games with friends and family.

Steinbeck 2018 Zinfandel –$55

Plum, spices, and cocoa powder on a contemplative nose. The palate is juicy with soft tannins, and flavors of black cherry, tart pluot, dried tarragon, thyme, and lingering dark berries.

Victor Hugo 2021 Estate Zinfandel – $28

This Zinfandel’s bold and vibrant berry flavors are complimented by elegant tannins with a hint of oak and a crisp finish. On the nose there are intense aromas of ripe blackberries, juicy raspberries, and semisweet chocolate. This wine goes well with any holiday meal but most especially those with rich red sauces. A perfect pairing for pastas and seafood dishes.

Vista Del Rey 2020 ‘Sorbo Ocaso’ Zinfandel — $30

This wine is a delightful sample of dry-farmed zinfandel grapes from long-time local winemaker Dave King. He loves zinfandel and it shows. It’s a big, spicy wine with dark berry, plum, and cherry flavors, but not overly sweet. Drink all by itself or pair it with grilled meats, pizzas, and pastas. Enjoy a glass while decorating for the holidays.

Vista Del Rey 2020 Zin-Bera — $30

A robust mouthful of dry-farmed zinfandel and barbera grapes. The zin provides spicy cherry and berry aromas and flavors, while the barbera adds a backbone of racy acidity. It’s a well-balance, structured wine that is versatile with food dishes.

More Paso Robles wine recommendations coming soon

Publisher’s note: For the 10th year in a row we thought it would be fun to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 150 entries. Fortunately, there were many solid, well-made Paso Robles wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

