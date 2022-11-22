Bianchi Winery: Three generations, two destinations

– Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room is the product of three generations’ dreams coming true. There is little reason for wine lovers to miss out, with tasting destinations in Paso Robles and Laguna Beach.

In Paso Robles, Bianchi’s tasting room offers visitors a tranquil, inviting, family, and dog-friendly atmosphere. Situated at the heart of a 40-acre vineyard, Bianchi is known for its waterfall-fed lake stocked with koi, amazing views, Vineyard House accommodations, picnic areas, events and wedding venue.

In Laguna Beach’s newly opened downtown Tasting Room, Bianchi offers more of an intimate setting with an ocean view and the same amazing wines.

Attention to detail and crafted fruit-forward wines is at the forefront of Bianchi’s winemaking program. Bianchi is known for creating elegant award-winning wines, that are both balanced and complex. The current wine list features many high-level Reserves, as well as our more approachable but equally as delicious Signature Selection.

Both tasting rooms offer tastings and unique events throughout the year. Be in the know with Bianchi happenings or make a reservation through https://www.bianchiwine.com/

