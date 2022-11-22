Paso Robles News|Friday, November 25, 2022
You are here: Home » Promoted » Bianchi Winery: Three generations, two destinations
  • Follow Us!

Bianchi Winery: Three generations, two destinations 

Posted: 6:20 am, November 22, 2022 by News Staff

– A message from Bianchi Winery –

Bianchi Winery

– Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room is the product of three generations’ dreams coming true. There is little reason for wine lovers to miss out, with tasting destinations in Paso Robles and Laguna Beach.

In Paso Robles, Bianchi’s tasting room offers visitors a tranquil, inviting, family, and dog-friendly atmosphere. Situated at the heart of a 40-acre vineyard, Bianchi is known for its waterfall-fed lake stocked with koi, amazing views, Vineyard House accommodations, picnic areas, events and wedding venue.

In Laguna Beach’s newly opened downtown Tasting Room, Bianchi offers more of an intimate setting with an ocean view and the same amazing wines.

Attention to detail and crafted fruit-forward wines is at the forefront of Bianchi’s winemaking program. Bianchi is known for creating elegant award-winning wines, that are both balanced and complex. The current wine list features many high-level Reserves, as well as our more approachable but equally as delicious Signature Selection.

Both tasting rooms offer tastings and unique events throughout the year. Be in the know with Bianchi happenings or make a reservation through https://www.bianchiwine.com/

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Promoted, Wine
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.