Bicyclist dies after traffic collision

Incident occurred Thursday evening in San Luis Obispo

– On Thursday at around 7:09 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Arriving a short time after receiving the call, paramedics attempted to perform lifesaving measures. The rider was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification to his family.

The SLOPD Severe Collision Investigative Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. With witness statements and video surveillance, it appears that the bicyclist was riding in the marked westbound bike lane before swerving into westbound traffic, where he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The accident is still under investigation. If you witnessed this collision please contact the on-duty watch commander at (805) 781-7313, reference SLOPD case number 221117084.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media