Bicyclist killed in San Luis Obispo, hit and run suspect arrested

Biclist reportedly struck by two vehicles, first driver fled the scene

– On Saturday at around 9:01 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the intersection of S. Higuera and Prado in San Luis Obispo for a vehicle bicyclist traffic collision.

After emergency personnel arrived on the scene, it was determined that the bicyclist had succumbed to his injuries. The victim was a 23-year-old male resident of San Luis Obispo. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification to his family.

The SLOPD Severe Collision Investigative Detail (SCID) responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Through investigation, it was determined that the bicyclist was hit by one vehicle, and then struck by a second. The second driver remained on the scene and fully cooperated with investigators. Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor with the second driver. The first driver fled the scene.

After following up on several leads, investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle parked at a nearby residence. It was determined that Eduardo Torres, a 19-year-old San Luis Obispo resident, was the other involved driver who struck the bicyclist before fleeing the scene. Torres was subsequently arrested and charged with felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

The accident is still under investigation. Those who witnessed this collision should contact the on-duty watch commander at SLOPD at (805) 781-7313, reference SLOPD case number 230211070.

