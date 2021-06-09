Big & Rich to perform at 2021 Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18

–The California Mid-State Fair on Wednesday announced that country music superstars Big & Rich have been confirmed to perform in concert on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date.

The Big & Rich concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s first-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $55.50 for general admission seating and $100.50 for reserved seating. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale, the news release said. In following state and county safety guidelines, the overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Big & Rich are America’s technicolor cowboys, brothers-in-arms in service to the creed that great music has no boundaries. Individually, John Rich and Big Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers, entertainers. Together, they are one of the most truly original musical forces ever unleashed on a welcoming world. Big & Rich have made a career of being relatable and musically relevant since exploding into the public consciousness in 2003 as the rarest of breeds—true country music game changers.

They revolutionized country radio with the release of their debut album, ‘Horse of a Different Color,’ in 2004, by blending contemporary country and rock influences in a way that hadn’t been done before. Their debut single, “Wild West Show,” peaked at No. 21, but their second single, “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” was a massive commercial breakthrough. They’ve gone on to score hits with “Holy Water,” “Big Time,” “Lost in This Moment,” “Look At You” and others.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year it’s celebrating its 75th anniversary.

