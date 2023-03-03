Paso Robles News|Friday, March 3, 2023
Big-rig truck overturns, closes Highway 41 in North County 

Posted: 7:10 am, March 3, 2023 by News Staff

Accident second of its kind this week

– A section of Highway 41 in northern San Luis Obispo County was closed on Thursday afternoon after a big-rig truck overturned in the area. The incident occurred before 4:20 p.m. and prompted a closure of the highway from the Cholame “Y” to the Highway 33 junction in Kings County, according to reports.

The closure caused significant traffic delays in the area, and motorists were advised to use alternate routes. The road is expected to reopen at 6 p.m.

This is not the first time that the highway has been closed due to an overturned truck. Over the weekend, the road was also closed due to a similar incident involving a semi-truck. The causes of the accidents are still under investigation.

 

