Big Sur businesses are open and accessible on Highway 1

–Travelers from around the world dream of visiting the coastal haven of Big Sur along California’s iconic Highway 1. While a winter storm eroded a section of the highway in a southern unincorporated area of Monterey County, road trippers can explore 40 miles of Big Sur’s northern rugged coastline, epic parks, immersive lodging, and sustainable dining offerings.

Early in February, several businesses reopened for outdoor dining and lodging after the state’s stay-at-home orders lifted. Over the course of the pandemic, Monterey County residents and visitors have sought out the region for its wide-open spaces, safe overnight stay options, and less populated communities.

“Big Sur has a way of captivating everyone who enters the region, from its dramatic cliffside ocean views to expansive hiking trails among redwood forests,” said Rob O’Keefe, president and CEO of Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “While Highway 1 has been impacted, Big Sur’s iconic experiences, world-class lodging and incredible cuisine are still accessible and worth the trip.”

Currently, travelers coming from San Luis Obispo County can access smaller coastal towns and sites in southern Monterey County including Gorda, Sand Dollar Beach, and Treebones Resort Big Sur. Lucia Lodge, recently featured in the 2020 Netflix series “Ratched,” will be accessible by February 22 with a temporary turnaround being constructed by Caltrans 4 miles beyond the hotel. Additionally, visitors from the south are encouraged to use Highway 101 via Highway 68 to connect to Highway 1 for access to northern Big Sur businesses and attractions.

“Big Sur is resilient,” said O’Keefe. “The community has been through a lot over the last several years, but its iconic beauty and life-enhancing experiences remain. Businesses have been going above and beyond to provide safe and responsible experiences for guests, and we have a variety of resources for visitors on how to travel responsibly within Big Sur and Monterey County.”

Accessible businesses and attractions include:

Garrapata State Park

Andrew Molera State Park

Big Sur River Inn

Ripplewood Resort

Glen Oaks Big Sur

Big Sur Roadhouse

Fernwood Campground & Resort

Pfeiffer Big Sur Park

Big Sur Lodge

Big Sur Bakery

Ventana Big Sur

Post Ranch Inn

Nepenthe

Henry Miller Memorial Library

Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn

Coast Big Sur

Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park

And more

The full extent of damage to Highway 1 is still being assessed by Caltrans. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, use caution and stay updated on current conditions.

For more information on Big Sur businesses, travel to the area, and tips on safe and responsible travel, click here. Visit Caltrans for the latest updates on road conditions and closures. For additional travel updates impacting Monterey County, visit the travel advisory page on SeeMonterey.com and the state’s travel advisory page.

