Bike month kicks off May 1 across SLO County

This year’s theme, ‘Bike to the Future,’ aims to promote cycling and its benefits

– SLO Regional Rideshare, a division of the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), is gearing up to support and sponsor various bike-centric events across San Luis Obispo County throughout the upcoming month of May.

Bike Month, set to kick off on May 1 and continue throughout the month, invites residents of all ages from across SLO County to partake in community events and activities. This year’s theme, “Bike to the Future,” aims to promote cycling and its benefits.

The Bike Month festivities will commence with the Bike Month Kick-Off Party at The Hub in downtown San Luis Obispo on May 1. Sponsored by Rideshare, this event will feature complimentary tacos, bike trivia, and Bike Sumo, welcoming cyclists of all ages to join in the fun and learn about the array of Bike Month events scheduled for May. Other Rideshare-sponsored events include the “What’s in SLO’s Bike Future?” Panel Discussion on May 21 and Cycle & Sip at Duncan Alley on May 25.

In an effort to ensure broad participation, events have been strategically planned throughout the month. Local businesses and organizations will host bike breakfasts and happy hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, alongside group rides and family-focused gatherings. These community events are partially funded by mini-grants distributed by Rideshare. A comprehensive calendar detailing the fifty-plus Bike Month events is available on the Rideshare website.

School districts throughout SLO County are integral to the success of Bike Month. On Bike to School Day, slated for Wednesday, May 8, forty K-12 schools will host welcome events. Rideshare will provide snacks and school supplies to participating schools, encouraging children to walk, bike, or roll to school and highlighting the Safe Routes to School program.

Another highlight of Bike Month is Bike to Work Week, scheduled for May 13 to 17. Throughout this week and the entire month, riders are encouraged to log their bike trips on iRideshare.org to earn rewards and prizes, including a grand prize e-bike donated by Trinity Cyclery in Grover Beach. For those without a bike, the Bike Kitchen offers refurbished bicycles for sale, and Bike SLO County’s Try-A-Bike program provides various e-bikes for a five-day test ride.

The culmination of Bike Month will feature a complimentary breakfast celebration hosted by SLO Rideshare and SLOCOG staff on May 30, offering residents and commuters the chance to meet with regional transportation planners and discuss their transit needs.

