Bike ride at local winery supports cancer patients

Cancer Support Community’s fundraiser is taking place on Sunday, March 24 in Paso Robles

– The 16th Annual Tour of Paso bike ride is set to kick off on Sunday, March 24, offering cycling enthusiasts a chance to pedal through picturesque Paso Robles wine country while supporting a noble cause. Organized by the Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast, this event aims to raise funds to aid local cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

The Tour of Paso is a cornerstone fundraising event for CSC-CCC, dedicated to providing essential programs and services at no cost to those affected by cancer in the San Luis Obispo County. Executive Director Candice Galli emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “The Tour of Paso plays a pivotal role in helping us raise funds to continue addressing the social, emotional, and mental health needs of local cancer patients and their families. It’s a testament to our belief that ‘Community is Stronger than Cancer,’ with all proceeds remaining within our community to support our neighbors.”

Cyclists of all levels are welcome to join the ride, with options of 50 or 26-mile routes available. Both routes, commencing and concluding at Niner Wine Estates, promise breathtaking views of the blooming spring landscape. “Exploring Paso’s wine country on a bike offers a delightful experience amidst the vibrant scenery and anticipated wildflower season,” remarked Galli.

Registration for the Tour of Paso is open at https://www.classy.org/event/16th-annual-tour-of-paso/e543877, with a fee of $85 and a fundraising minimum of $200. Prizes await the individuals and teams that raise the highest amounts in support of CSC-CCC’s mission.

In a bid to facilitate participation, VineCycle E-Bike Vineyard Tours is offering rentals from their eBike fleet. Jeff Lindenthal, owner of VineCycle, expressed his support, stating, “I’m proud to contribute to the Cancer Support Community while enabling individuals to engage in the event. Renting an eBike opens doors for everyone to participate.”

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, volunteering, or getting involved with CSC-CCC, contact development@cscslo.org or call (805) 238-4411. Additional information about Cancer Support Community and the 2024 Tour of Paso can be found at cscslo.org.

