Bike to Work Week returns this week

County commuters can enjoy bike breakfasts and bike happy hours all week

– Bike Month is back after a two-year hiatus and this week, May 16–20 is Bike to Work Week. SLO Regional Rideshare, a division of the San Luis Obispo Council Governments, organizes the annual celebration, which includes free breakfasts and happy hours for bicycle commuters. SLO County residents also have the chance to win weekly prizes. The grand prize is an electric bike donated by Trinity Cyclery.

Bike Month offers an invitation to experience commuting on two wheels and connect with other community members. The campaign has been a tradition in SLO County for over 20 years and participants report that the camaraderie around Bike Month is their favorite part. With so many people isolated over the last two years due the pandemic, this year offers the opportunity to reignite those connections.

“Our everyday commute can get kind of mundane and we’re isolated in our vehicles. Switching it up by biking to work brings some unexpected joy to your morning routine,” said Catalina Foster, Rideshare Program Coordinator.

Studies have also shown that biking to work cuts your risk of cancer and heart disease almost in half, according to SLO Regional Rideshare. Additionally, biking to work helps reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, which supports healthy communities.

A new online bike map can help first-time riders plan their bike route to avoid difficult locations. To learn more about Bike Month events, prizes, and discounts available during May, visit rideshare.org/bikemonth.

Advertisement

Related